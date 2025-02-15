Quezon City Declares Dengue Outbreak

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte declared a dengue outbreak in the city due to a significant increase in cases and deaths. The local government is taking steps to protect residents, especially children, from the deadly disease.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte declared a dengue outbreak on Saturday, following a recommendation from the city health department due to a sharp increase in cases and deaths. The local government cited a continuing surge in dengue cases in the city as the reason for the declaration.

'Our declaration of a dengue outbreak ensures that we are on top of the situation, and we are doing everything we can to protect our residents from this deadly disease, especially our children,' Mayor Belmonte stated. From January 1 to February 14, the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (CESD) of the city’s health department recorded 1,769 dengue cases, nearly 200 percent higher than last year’s 609 cases. 58 percent of the reported cases involved school-aged children (5 to 17 years old), while 44 percent are children ages 1 to 10. 'Children comprise most of the victims of this deadly disease. This is why I call on my fellow parents to cooperate with us in protecting our children against dengue. Let us be alert on how our children are feeling and lead clean-up drives in our communities,' Belmonte said in Filipino. To accommodate the growing number of dengue patients, all 66 Quezon City health centers will be open during weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city’s health centers and hospitals have also implemented free dengue test kits and fever express lanes to ensure a swift response to dengue symptoms and address late diagnosis.





