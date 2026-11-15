Quezon City orders SAFE SEAL businesses to close at midnight during ASEAN Summit

Quezon City requires bars, karaoke venues, spas, massage parlors, internet cafes and other SAFE SEAL establishments to close at midnight during the ASEAN Summit from November 15 to 21 under Executive Order No. 42, with exemptions for accommodation providers and 24/7 fast-food chains and convenience stores.

Bars, karaoke venues, spas, massage parlors, internet cafes and other businesses in Quezon City covered by the SAFE SEAL Ordinance must close at midnight during the ASEAN Summit, the city government said.

The Quezon City government said the mandatory midnight closure is part of heightened security measures during the summit, which will be held in the Philippines from November 15 to 21. Mayor Joy Belmonte signed Executive Order No. 42 requiring establishments covered by the city's SAFE SEAL Ordinance to close by midnight, subject to specified exemptions, the LGU said.

Also read Philippine Startup Week 2026 Opens in Quezon City with Regional and Global Ambitions

SAFE Seal Explained As Voluntary Safety Certification

According to the Quezon City government, the Stops All Forms of Exploitation (SAFE) Seal is a voluntary certification granted to business establishments that promote and implement safety and protection measures against all forms of exploitation, including human trafficking. The LGU said that while hotels, resorts, apartelles, tourist inns, motels, pension houses, homestays, and condominiums may remain open for accommodation purposes after midnight, any restaurants, restobars, drinking lounges, and similar venues within these properties must follow the ordinance and be closed by 12 a.m. Fast-food chains and convenience stores that operate 24/7 are also exempt from the closing requirement, the LGU said.

The mandatory midnight closure is part of heightened security measures during the ASEAN Summit, which will be held in the Philippines from November 15 to 21. The Quezon City government said Mayor Joy Belmonte signed Executive Order No. 42 requiring establishments covered by the city's SAFE SEAL Ordinance to close by midnight, subject to specified exemptions.

Advertisement

Accommodations Exempt From Midnight Closure Requirement

The Stops All Forms of Exploitation (SAFE) Seal is a voluntary certification granted to business establishments that promote and implement safety and protection measures against all forms of exploitation, including human trafficking, according to the Quezon City government. Hotels, resorts, apartelles, tourist inns, motels, pension houses, homestays, and condominiums may remain open for accommodation purposes after midnight, the LGU said.

However, any restaurants, restobars, drinking lounges, and similar venues within these properties must follow the ordinance and be closed by 12 a.m. Fast-food chains and convenience stores that operate 24/7 are exempt from the closing requirement, the LGU said. Bars, karaoke venues, spas, massage parlors, internet cafes and other businesses in Quezon City covered by the SAFE SEAL Ordinance must close at midnight during the ASEAN Summit.