PricewaterhouseCoopers launches a massive training initiative for 85,000 staff members to enhance critical thinking and judgment capabilities in the era of artificial intelligence.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has launched a comprehensive global initiative to train and certify more than 85,000 professionals in critical thinking and judgment. The professional services firm announced the program on Nov. 9, signaling a strategic shift in how large organizations prepare their workforce for the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into daily operations. Starting in December, the company will implement a rigorous curriculum designed to help employees challenge assumptions, evaluate complex information, and make more informed decisions.

This massive training effort underscores the growing recognition that human judgment is becoming increasingly vital as AI systems take over more routine and analytical tasks. PwC plans to share its educational approach with universities in 2027, aiming to establish a broader standard for developing these essential cognitive skills across both corporate and academic environments.

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Core Mechanism of the Training Program

The training program utilizes a multi-faceted approach that includes assessments, master classes, simulations, and workplace exercises. These methods are specifically designed to move beyond theoretical knowledge and provide practical opportunities for employees to practice critical thinking in real-world scenarios. The goal is to ensure that professionals can effectively examine evidence, test assumptions, and draw reasoned conclusions when faced with complex business challenges.

A 2015 meta-analysis published in the Review of Educational Research supports the effectiveness of this approach, finding that instruction can improve critical thinking, especially when students discuss ideas, work on real problems, and receive guidance from mentors. By integrating these evidence-based educational techniques into their corporate training, PwC aims to create a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also capable of independent and thoughtful analysis.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Cultural Challenges

The initiative reflects a broader concern among leaders like Kay Calpo Lugtu, chief operating officer of Hungry Workhorse, regarding the ability of schools and employers to develop judgment in an AI-driven world. Lugtu argues that critical thinking can be taught, provided people get to practice it and feel free to use it in their daily work and studies. However, she notes that applying these skills requires humility, confidence, and sometimes courage, particularly in environments where questioning authority is discouraged.

In many Philippine workplaces, where respect for hierarchy runs deep, questioning a superior can be seen as disrespectful. This cultural dynamic often leads to situations where employees agree with senior executives before examining proposals, despite potential flaws. Similarly, students may feel reluctant to question teachers. Lugtu emphasizes that leaders and teachers can make it easier to disagree respectfully by inviting questions and taking them seriously, noting that a thoughtful question can prevent a costly mistake.

Impact on Education and Future Preparedness

The urgency of developing these skills is highlighted by recent educational data, including the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) 2022 Program for International Student Assessment. In this assessment, Filipino students averaged 14 out of 60 in creative thinking, compared with the OECD average of 33, with only 22 percent reaching at least the baseline level of proficiency. These results underscore the need for educational reforms that prioritize creative and critical thinking over rote memorization.

Creative and critical thinking are distinct skills that give students practice in exploring ideas, weighing alternatives, and working through problems that memorized answers alone cannot solve. As AI tools like ChatGPT can provide answers in seconds, the ability to evaluate the quality and accuracy of these responses becomes crucial. People still have to decide which objections hold up and which reasoning is weak, making human oversight and critical evaluation more important than ever before.

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Next Steps for Workplace and Academic Implementation

To build these capabilities, employers can provide practice through simulations, structured debates, and real business problems. They can also review past decisions with their teams to ask what evidence was relied on, which assumptions proved wrong, and what they would do differently. Managers can reinforce these habits by recognizing employees who raise thoughtful questions, ensuring that even expensive training programs yield practical results.

The success of such initiatives depends on creating environments where people are more likely to exercise good judgment when they can voice doubts, disagree openly, and learn from mistakes. For those who lead teams or teach students, the ultimate test comes when someone asks them to explain their own reasoning. As AI continues to evolve, the ability to maintain and enhance human judgment will remain a key differentiator for professionals and institutions alike.