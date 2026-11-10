Tubu scores 30 as Farm Fresh beats PLDT in five sets in PVL

Trisha Tubu scored 30 points, including eight in the deciding set, as Farm Fresh defeated PLDT 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 17-15 in the 2026-27 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series on Tuesday.

Trisha Tubu exploded for 30 points, all on attacks, to lift Farm Fresh past PLDT, 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 17-15, in the 2026-27 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series on Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Tubu scored eight points in the deciding frame alone, helping the Foxies snap PLDT's three-game winning streak. She also finished with nine excellent digs in her best performance against the High Speed Hitters since the PVL Invitational Conference, where she scored only five points in their previous meeting. Farm Fresh improved to a 4-2 win-loss record and moved into solo third in the standings, behind conference leaders Nxled (5-0) and Creamline (4-1).

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Tubu Leads Foxies Past PLDT

The victory was Farm Fresh's fifth five-set match of the conference, bringing its record in deciders to 3-2. Whenever I face PLDT, I struggle to score 10 points or higher, Tubu told the media in Filipino. They give me the confidence because I am confident in scoring and spiking, knowing that someone covers the floor.

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We know PLDT is a blocking team, and I used to struggle getting my shots past them, but the trust of my teammates makes the difference, she added. Royse Tubino delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 excellent receptions. Alohi Robins-Hardy orchestrated the offense with 23 excellent sets, helping two more Farm Fresh gunners reach double digits as Mylene Rezanova chipped in 12 points and Ces Molina added 11.

Roselyn Doria-Aquino also contributed 11 markers for the Foxies, who broke a two-way tie with PLDT in the team standings. Playing in their fifth consecutive five-set match, Farm Fresh showed familiarity with grueling battles as veteran Honey Roy Tubino helped build a crucial 6-3 lead in the deciding frame.

Foxies Dominate Deciding Frame

PLDT, which came into the match riding a three-game winning streak, leaned on Savi Davison's monster triple-double of 23 points, 23 excellent digs, and 19 excellent receptions, but it was not enough to conquer the gritty Foxies. Jovie Prado and Kianna Dy contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the defeat. The High Speed Hitters flaunted their winning mentality by turning to Prado and Mika Reyes, who helped flip the switch for an 8-6 cushion in Set 5.

Another Prado attack followed by an Alleiah Malaluan kill saw PLDT seize a 13-10 advantage. Tubu then came alive and scored three of the next four points for the Foxies as they regained a one-point lead and match point at 14-13. PLDT forced a 14-all deadlock, but Tubu made something out of a difficult set to once again clinch match point at 15-14. The High Speed Hitters responded anew courtesy of a Davison attack to tie things up at 15.

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Hard Fought Five Set Victory

Tubu broke the deadlock to earn Farm Fresh its third match point before Tubino sealed the victory with an attack from the left wing, giving the Foxies their third five-set win. Looking ahead, Farm Fresh will next face Capital 1, while PLDT aims to bounce back against Galeries on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.