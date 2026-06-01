Puregold Launches OPM Con Generations Concert Celebrating Filipino Music Across Genres

Puregold turns the Araneta Coliseum into a retailtainment stage on July 11 with OPM Con Generations a festival that showcases top Pinoy talents such as Ben and Ben Alamat SB19 Flow G Skusta Clee and more while rewarding shoppers with ticket redemption tied to grocery purchases across its nationwide stores.

Original Pinoy Music has long served as the language that carries Filipino sentiments, memories and identity across generations. On July 11 Puregold placed its deep connection to OPM in the spotlight at the Araneta Coliseum with a concert that is bigger louder and prouder than before.

The retailer has positioned itself as a pioneer in retailtainment merging shopping entertainment and Pinoy fan culture into epic events. Over the years Filipinos have found their voices in music through songs they grew up with lyrics they quote online anthems they scream at concerts and fandoms that become families built around beloved artists. After two straight years of sold out concert crowds and viral fan moments Puregold brings back the much celebrated music event of the year.

Dubbed OPM Con Generations the show gathers today's biggest talents for a night that celebrates the evolving sound of Filipino music and the communities that have formed around it. The program opens with acclaimed folk pop group Ben and Ben and rising P Pop act Alamat who will also serve as Puregold brand ambassadors marking a major moment for the devoted fan communities they call Liwanag and Magiliw.

The lineup is the strongest yet featuring P Pop kings SB19 rap heavyweight Flow G crowd favourite Skusta Clee and well liked rock band among other sought after names shaping the local music landscape. From arena shaking P Pop performances and rap anthems to emotional sing along moments and viral chart toppers OPM Con Generations promises an unforgettable celebration of Filipino music across genres generations and fandoms.

Since its launch in 2024 OPM Con has quickly become one of the country's most anticipated live music events sparking nationwide fan frenzy through Puregold signature ticket redemption mechanics where grocery shopping transforms into a full scale fan experience. Ivy Hayagan Piedad Senior Marketing Manager of Puregold Price Club Inc said music has a unique way of bringing people together no matter the generation or genre and that through OPM Con Generations Puregold hopes to create a space where loyal customers and fans can proudly gather interact and celebrate Philippine artistry and culture.

The ticket redemption program runs at participating Puregold stores across the metro region including locations in Taytay Rizal Biñan Laguna Imus Cavite Valenzuela Quezon City Cubao Fairview Terraces Tayuman Tondo Manila Sucat Parañaque and Kalentong. Aling Puring and Perks members may redeem free concert tickets through qualified single receipt grocery purchases.

Ticket tiers range from VIP Standing requiring a minimum purchase of eight thousand five hundred pesos to Patron at seven thousand lower box at five thousand five hundred upper box at four thousand general admission at two thousand five hundred and obstructed seats at one thousand five hundred. For customers outside Metro Manila Puregold is rolling out a limited Regional Fan Pass initiative giving fans in the provinces the chance to sign up and claim tickets while supplies last.

Updates are shared on Puregold shopping Facebook channel YouTube Puregold Ph Instagram X and Puregoldph TikTok





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Puregold OPM Con Generations Filipino Music Retailtainment Ticket Redemption

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