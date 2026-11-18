Purdue University hosts an art exhibition commemorating Philippine EJK victims, highlighting diaspora divisions and calls for ICC accountability for Rodrigo Duterte.

An art exhibition at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, serves as a poignant tribute to the victims of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines, aiming to foster global dialogue on state violence. The showcase, titled A Decade of Collective Remembrance, opened on November 13 at The ALab and features works that address the stigma and dehumanization faced by victims and their families.

Exhibition Details and Core Mechanism

This event marks a significant moment for the Filipino diaspora in the United States, providing a physical space to confront the legacy of former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. The exhibit acts as a US-based iteration of similar displays first launched at the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University earlier this year. It was organized in coordination with the artist-activist group Respond and Break the Silence Against the Killings, known as RESBAK.

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Curators designed the display to represent an active act of solidarity with human rights groups and the grieving families of those killed without due process. By bringing together photography, sculpture, and illustration, the exhibition invites attendees to engage with the human cost of the conflict, transforming abstract statistics into personal narratives of loss and resilience.

Divergent Views Within the Diaspora

The Filipino diaspora remains deeply divided on the issue, with Diehard Duterte Supporters, or DDS, actively celebrating the former president's legacy while others advocate for justice for the victims. DDS members are visible and loud in their support, often gathering in significant numbers in various international locations to express their loyalty.

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In March 2025, social media was flooded with videos of Filipino migrants celebrating Duterte's 80th birthday in restaurants across Europe. Despite the cold winter weather, supporters gathered outdoors, using life-size cardboard cutouts of the leader to animate their gatherings. This display of affection occurred shortly after Duterte was arrested and extradited to the International Criminal Court.

Similar displays of support occurred in Washington, DC, where a solidarity prayer rally was held in front of the Philippine Embassy. In late July of this year, approximately three thousand Filipino migrants rallied in the streets of London, chanting slogans such as Bring him home to demand the release of Duterte, who is currently in custody at the ICC in The Hague.

Historical Context and Recent Commemorations

The conflict traces back to June 2016, when Duterte formally launched his war on drugs shortly after his inauguration. An electoral promise to end the drug industry in six months, the campaign involved a robust deployment of police personnel and paramilitaries to hunt down suspected drug users and peddlers. Police justified thousands of killings by claiming suspects were fighting back.

While the initial phase saw thousands of individuals surrender to authorities in hopes of avoiding extreme punishment, tens of thousands of extrajudicial killings followed in the succeeding months and years. On July 1, 2026, family members and friends of victims gathered at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the war's launch.

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Attendees at the Bantayog placed portraits of victims on the steps and lit candles to remember their loved ones. This annual remembrance highlights the ongoing struggle for justice, as families continue to raise awareness both in the Philippines and among the diaspora community.

Artistic Representations and Future Steps

Featured artworks include Kiri Dalena's series Life Mask, which uses photography and sculpture to shield the faces of family members from persecution. By concealing identities, Dalena casts these individuals not as passive victims but as active agents seeking justice. Similarly, artist Bheng Densing provides a meditative illustration recounting the murder of his brother by police officers.

These pieces aim to humanize the statistics of death and challenge the narrative of impunity that has persisted for a decade. The exhibition at Purdue University seeks to keep the conversation alive, urging the diaspora and the international community to demand accountability for the crimes against humanity alleged against Duterte.

As legal proceedings continue at the International Criminal Court, these cultural initiatives provide a vital platform for survivors and allies to express their grief and demand justice. The ongoing dialogue facilitated by such exhibitions ensures that the memories of the victims remain central to the global conversation on human rights and state accountability.