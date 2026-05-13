Public Utility Jeepney Drivers in Cebu Receive P5,000 'Cash Relief Assistance' as Fuel Prices Surge

More than 2,700 PUJ drivers in Cebu were given P5,000 each by the DSWD and LTFRB as part of the Cash Relief Assistance to help them cope with the impact of escalating fuel prices caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

MORE than 2,700 public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in Cebu received P5,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development ( DSWD ) 7 on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, to help ease the impact of volatile fuel prices triggered by the unresolved conflict in the Middle East.

The distribution formed part of the Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) for PUJ drivers, which DSWD 7 rolled out in Central Visayas from May 13 to 14. Of the 2,776 beneficiaries listed for the May 13 Cebu payout, 848 came from Liloan, 968 from different districts of Cebu City, 661 from Lapu-Lapu City, 99 from Cordova and 200 from Mandaue City. The distribution was held in local government gymnasiums and other designated payout sites, including a mall in Cebu City.

DSWD 7 said the CRA is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s continuing assistance program for transport workers affected by rising fuel prices





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PUJ Drivers Cash Relief Assistance DSWD President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Central Visayas Fuel Prices Conflict In The Middle East Liloan Cebu City Lapu-Lapu City Cordova Mandaue City

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