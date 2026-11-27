Philippine stocks closed 2.22 percent higher on MSCI rebalancing positioning while the peso slipped to 63.73 per dollar after the trade deficit hit a record 6.953 billion dollars in October.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 121.84 points or 2.22 percent to close at 5,611.97 on Friday as investors positioned ahead of the MSCI November index rebalancing.

The peso weakened slightly against the US dollar, shedding one centavo to finish at 63.73 per dollar from Thursday's 63.72. The primary driver of the rally was strategic positioning for the MSCI index changes. Astro del Castillo, managing director at First Grade Finance, said in a phone interview that the rebalancing was the central factor behind the trading activity. Technically, the market was really oversold and really due for a bounce, he said.

Also read Peso slips to P63.72:$1, PSEi snaps three-day winning streak

Friday was the last trading session before the MSCI November index changes took effect. There will be no trading on Monday, November 30, in commemoration of Bonifacio Day, which was declared a regular holiday. The shortened week prompted traders to finalize positions earlier than usual. The peso faced pressure from record trade imbalances.

Record Trade Deficit Widens Despite Export Gains

RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort said the dollar-peso rate corrected slightly higher after record monthly exports, especially electronics boosted by strong artificial intelligence demand. However, he noted these gains were offset by record imports and a wider monthly trade deficit. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed the trade deficit widened to a record 6.953 billion dollars in October. This is the highest level since the government began compiling merchandise trade statistics in 1991.

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The deficit reflects structural challenges despite gains in high-value export sectors. Exports reached a historic high of 10.565 billion dollars, also the highest since data collection began in 1991. The largest jump came from electronic products, which grew by 3.206 billion dollars, driven by global supply chain adjustments and surging AI-related hardware demand. The import surge shows heavy reliance on foreign goods.

Market Rally Led By Services And Mining Sectors

The market rally was broad-based. The All Shares index grew by 42.51 points or 2.39 percent to 3,095.48. All sectoral indices closed higher, led by services at 5.42 percent and mining and oil at 3.01 percent. Financials rose 0.98 percent, industrial 1.21 percent, holding firms 0.44 percent, and property 0.33 percent.

Trading was active with more than 1.722 billion shares changing hands valued at 29.167 billion pesos. Advancers led decliners 81 to 79, while 75 issues were unchanged. This balance shows the rally was strong but not uniform across all listed companies. Monetary policy remains a key factor.

Ricafort cited BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr.'s remarks earlier this week that a pause in tightening is possible but unlikely. Remolona also said prolonged economic weakness may have weakened the case for aggressive rate hikes. Policymakers must balance inflation control with growth support. The interplay between the record trade deficit, currency movements, and interest rate policy will shape market direction in the coming weeks.

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While the electronics sector benefits from global tech trends, the overall trade imbalance continues to weigh on the local currency against the dollar.