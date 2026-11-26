The Philippine Stock Exchange introduces strict liquidity tests for the PSEi index, shifting focus from market cap to actual trading activity to improve institutional efficiency.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is executing its most significant structural revision to the PSEi since 2011, fundamentally altering how companies qualify for the benchmark index. This overhaul, officially unveiled in July and scheduled for implementation during the February 2027 rebalancing cycle, will utilize full-year trading data from 2026 to evaluate eligible securities. The new framework decisively moves away from a reliance on pure market capitalization, prioritizing free-float trading velocity to ensure the index reflects genuine market liquidity rather than just corporate size.

Strict Dual Liquidity Metrics Replace Old Rules

The PSE has replaced its legacy single liquidity metric with a rigorous dual liquidity test that combines the Median Trading Activity Ratio (MTAR) and Monthly Average Daily Value Turnover (MADV). This mechanism ensures that a stock's publicly available shares are actively bought and sold relative to its size, rather than relying on raw peso volume which can be distorted by infrequent block trades. To qualify for inclusion in the PSEi, MidCap, and Dividend Yield indices, prospective entrants must achieve an MTAR of at least 15 percent. Existing constituents must maintain a lower threshold of 10 percent to retain their spots, a buffer designed to prevent excessive index turnover and maintain stability.

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MADV Thresholds Require Consistent Monthly Trading

Simultaneously, the new rules mandate that both new and current members of the primary indices must rank in the top 25 percent of all listed stocks by MADV for at least nine of the twelve months in 2026. This requirement ensures that only stocks with consistent daily trading value participate in the benchmark. Sector indices operate under looser parameters, where a stock only needs to rank in the top half by daily traded value in at least eight of the twelve months. These strict filters effectively eliminate companies that may have high total valuation but suffer from thin or sporadic trading activity.

Mega-Cap Carve-Out Allows Lower Public Float

The exchange has also introduced a P250-billion mega-cap float carve-out to accommodate large conglomerates that historically struggled with high insider ownership. While the standard minimum public float remains at 20 percent, corporate giants valued at P250 billion or more can now qualify with a reduced 15 percent float, provided they satisfy all other liquidity tests. This provision creates a specific pathway for tightly held utility giants and other large-cap firms to remain in the index, provided their shares are actively traded enough to meet the MTAR and MADV requirements.

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Impact on Institutional Funds and Market Efficiency

For domestic institutional investors, including Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs), mutual funds, pension systems, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), these revisions directly address execution friction and tracking error. Under the previous framework, tightly held conglomerates could qualify through size alone, creating liquidity bottlenecks that forced funds to push prices sharply against themselves when executing large orders. By enforcing MTAR, the PSE ensures deeper tradable liquidity during rebalances, allowing funds to buy newly added and sell deleted index stocks cleanly at or near benchmark prices.

Eligibility Criteria and Semi-Annual Rebalancing Schedule

Despite these sweeping updates, several foundational eligibility rules remain intact for the 30-member PSEi. Companies must still maintain a PSE Main Board listing tenure of at least 12 months, or six months for early inclusion if they rank among the top 25 firms by market value. Additionally, all candidates must pass a 98 percent cumulative market capitalization screen to filter out the smallest listed names before undergoing liquidity evaluations. The exchange retains its semi-annual rebalancing cadence, with the next major review occurring in February 2027 based on the complete trading data of the preceding year.