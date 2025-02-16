PSEi Dips on Trade Jitters and BSP Pause; Bargain Hunting Seen This Week

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell last week due to uncertainties surrounding US trade policies and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' decision to hold interest rates steady. Analysts anticipate bargain hunting this week, but a significant rally is unlikely without fresh catalysts.

Bargain-hunting could support the stock market this week, according to analysts, although a significant rally seems unlikely due to a lack of fresh catalysts. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed last Friday at 6,061.33, down 1.52 percent week-on-week, amid concerns over US trade policies and a surprise pause by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The PSEi, which has dipped below the 6,000 level multiple times this month, has declined by 7.

1 percent since the beginning of the year.Japhet Tantiangco, research manager at Philstocks Financial Inc., stated that 'the local market failed to maintain its momentum last week as new tariff threats and dashed expectations of a BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) rate cut dampened sentiment.' However, investors may continue seeking out bargains as the market remains undervalued, Tantiangco added. 'We don't foresee a strong catalyst yet that could propel the market to a significant rally,' he continued. 'US President Trump's latest tariff actions and the BSP's decision to keep policy rates stable may persist in weighing on sentiment this week.' A further appreciation of the peso could also provide a short-term boost, according to Tantiangco.Meanwhile, online stock brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com highlighted 'heightened uncertainty surrounding global economic policies and their impact on the domestic economy.' It expressed no surprise regarding the BSP's pause 'given concentrated geopolitical and inflationary risks.' While the BSP assures that it has not abandoned its easing cycle, the timing for the next rate cut appears to have been pushed back to well into mid-year,' it noted. The pause, 2TradeAsia continued, has likely already been factored in, with potential for price increases once the central bank adjusts key interest rates again. However, global uncertainties 'may endure in the medium term, and strategies must consider weak capital inflows and reduced risk appetite.' It advised investors to balance quality defensive stocks with selective exposure to bargain cyclicals to optimize returns





