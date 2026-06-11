PSC Chairman Slams Tab Baldwin Over Silence Following Ateneo Student Athletes Deaths

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio has criticized Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin for failing to publicly address the tragic deaths of two student-athletes during a team-building event in Aurora.

The sporting community in the Philippines has been thrust into a state of mourning and controversy following a devastating incident in Dipaculao, Aurora. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of two promising student-athletes from the Ateneo de Manila University, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili , has sent shockwaves through the academic and athletic circles of the country.

What was intended to be a team-building activity designed to foster camaraderie and strength among the Blue Eagles instead resulted in an irreparable loss that has left families shattered and the public demanding answers. The gravity of the situation has transcended the walls of the university, evolving from a campus tragedy into a matter of significant national concern, highlighting the precarious nature of organized student activities and the responsibility of those in charge.

Such events serve as a grim reminder of the risks associated with outdoor excursions and the absolute necessity of rigorous safety protocols to protect the lives of young athletes who are the future of the nation's sports programs. In the wake of this calamity, Patrick Pato Gregorio, the chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission, has emerged as a vocal critic of the leadership response, specifically targeting the head coach of the Ateneo program, Tab Baldwin.

Gregorio has expressed profound disappointment and frustration over Baldwin's perceived silence during this critical period of grief. According to the PSC chairman, the absence of a public statement or a direct address to the nation from the head coach is not only an oversight but a failure in leadership. Gregorio questioned where Baldwin has been and why he has remained silent while the families of the deceased and the general public are searching for closure and accountability.

He emphasized that the situation is far larger than the internal affairs of Ateneo de Manila University, arguing that the loss of young Filipino athletes is a loss for the entire nation. The PSC chairman insists that a figure of Baldwin's stature should be the first to offer condolences and lead the conversation regarding the tragedy. A central point of Gregorio's criticism revolves around the cultural expectations of leadership and empathy within Filipino society.

Baldwin, who has served as a prominent figure in the Philippine basketball scene for a decade, was reminded by Gregorio that tenure in a country should ideally lead to a deeper understanding of its cultural nuances. The chairman specifically pointed to the concepts of respeto and pakikipagkapwa, which translate to respect and the act of treating others as fellow human beings with shared dignity.

By remaining silent, Gregorio suggests that Baldwin is failing to demonstrate these core Filipino values, which dictate that a leader should be present, visible, and empathetic during times of collective sorrow. The PSC chairman believes that out of respect for the grieving families and the Filipino people, it is imperative for the coach to step forward and acknowledge the tragedy openly, as silence is often interpreted as indifference or a lack of compassion in the local context.

The incident has also raised broader questions regarding the safety protocols and the duty of care owed to student-athletes during university-sanctioned events. Team-building exercises, while beneficial for morale and cohesion, carry inherent risks that require stringent planning and oversight. The deaths of Baterbonia and Adili have sparked a conversation about whether the precautions taken during the Aurora trip were sufficient and who ultimately bears the responsibility for the safety of the participants.

When the leadership remains silent, it often fuels speculation and resentment, leading the public to perceive the silence as a lack of remorse or an attempt to evade accountability. The PSC, as the primary government agency tasked with the development of sports, views this incident as a cautionary tale that necessitates a transparent investigation and a compassionate response from all parties involved to ensure that such a heartbreaking event is never repeated in any collegiate program across the archipelago.

As the community continues to process the loss, the demand for Tab Baldwin to break his silence grows louder. The intersection of sports, education, and national identity in the Philippines makes collegiate athletics a high-stakes environment where figures like Baldwin are viewed not just as coaches, but as mentors and moral guides.

For many, the silence is not merely a personal choice of privacy but a public void that needs to be filled with words of comfort and a commitment to ensuring that athlete safety is prioritized over all else. The call from the Philippine Sports Commission serves as a reminder that in the realm of public service and athletic leadership, the human element must always supersede strategic silence or institutional protection.

The hope remains that a dialogue will open, allowing the families of the victims to find some semblance of peace and the sporting community to learn from this heartbreaking event through transparency and accountability





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Tab Baldwin Ateneo De Manila University Philippine Sports Commission Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili

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