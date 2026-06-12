PSC Chairman Demands Explanation from Coach Tab Baldwin After Ateneo Players' Tragic Drowning

Philippine Sports Commission head Patrick Gregorio publicly calls for Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin to address the nation following the drowning deaths of players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building event, emphasizing the incident's national significance and urging cultural sensitivity.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has publicly pressured Ateneo de Manila University's head basketball coach Tab Baldwin to speak out following the tragic deaths of two of his players, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili .

The incident, a drowning during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, has sparked national debate over safety protocols and accountability. PSC Chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio did not mince words, directly questioning Baldwin's silence and framing it as a failure of cultural respect. He stressed that the tragedy extends beyond the university's campus, becoming a matter of national concern that demands a public address from the long-tenured coach.

"Where is Tab Baldwin? Why is he still not speaking up? This is beyond Ateneo. This is a national concern," Gregorio stated.

He added a pointed cultural critique, noting Baldwin's decade-long tenure in the country: "He has been here for 10 years. I don't understand why he can't understand our culture - konting respeto at pakikipagkapwa naman," appealing for basic respect and human empathy.

Meanwhile, the university has begun mourning and funeral arrangements. Ateneo de Manila University announced that Baterbonia's remains will be flown to his hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur on Friday. A wake mass was scheduled for Thursday evening at the Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City. The university's statement expressed grief and gratitude for Baterbonia's life, asking the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers as they entrust him to God's peace.

Both players drowned on Monday during the ill-fated team-building excursion, a solemn end to a routine preseason activity that has now triggered a critical examination of institutional responsibility in student-athlete welfare





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Education National News Tab Baldwin Ateneo De Manila University Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Philippine Sports Commission Patrick Gregorio Team-Building Tragedy Drowning Dipaculao Aurora Athlete Safety

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