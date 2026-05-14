PSAC Healthcare Sector Welcomes Continued Progress of PhilHealth's YAKAP Program and Related Healthcare Reforms

The PSAC Healthcare Sector discussed the need to sustain momentum in key healthcare reforms, including healthcare digitalization and system modernization, accelerated FDA approvals, pharmacy reforms, and adaptive healthcare facility regulations to encourage greater investment and public-private partnerships in health.

THE Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Healthcare Sector welcomed the continued progress of PhilHealth's YAKAP Program and related healthcare reforms aimed at reducing the financial burden on Filipino families, following the 10th Meeting of the PSAC Healthcare Sector held at Malacañan Palace on May 13, 2026.

During the meeting, the PSAC Healthcare Sector reviewed the gains achieved under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s healthcare agenda, particularly stronger PhilHealth support, faster reimbursements, broader patient coverage, and expanded access to medicines through the YAKAP and GAMOT programs. What is important is that healthcare reforms are felt by Filipinos in practical ways, and the stronger PhilHealth support, faster reimbursements, broader coverage, and expanded access to medicines through the GAMOT and YAKAP programs are helping reduce the financial burden on Filipino families, and the private sector remains fully committed to supporting the government in achieving these goals





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Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Healthc Philhealth's YAKAP Program Healthcare Reforms President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Stronger Philhealth Support Faster Reimbursements Broader Patient Coverage Expanded Access To Medicines Zero Balance Billing Programs Philhealth GAMOT Program IT Transformation Efforts Claims Processing Turnaround Time Reimbursement Waiting Periods Beneficiary Coverage Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. Ayala Corporation Healthcare Digitalization System Modernization Accelerated FDA Approvals Pharmacy Reforms Adaptive Healthcare Facility Regulations

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