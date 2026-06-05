PSA Davao Conducts House-to-House Registration for Seniors, Surpasses Q1 National ID Targets

PSA-RSSO-Davao brings National ID registration to seniors' homes and exceeds quarterly registration goals across all provinces.

In line with the theme 'Bringing Public Services Faster and Closer to People,' the Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office- Davao (PSA-RSSO- Davao ) conducted house-to-house National ID registration for senior citizens in Davao City who are unable to visit registration centers due to mobility and accessibility concerns.

Alongside the registration, PSA RSSO-Davao also held a National ID Information Awareness Campaign (IAC) to educate residents on the importance and uses of the National ID. The discussion emphasized the value of both the Digital National ID and the paper version in helping Filipinos access government and private services more conveniently and securely.

This initiative reflects PSA RSSO-Davao's commitment to delivering accessible, inclusive, and people-centered government services to vulnerable sectors, ensuring no Filipino is left behind in the National ID System. Meanwhile, PSA-Davao reported surpassing its first-quarter target for National ID registration. As of March 31, 2026, a total of 46,330 individuals were registered, exceeding the target of 34,060 and achieving a 136.02 percent completion rate. All provinces in the region exceeded their targets.

Davao Occidental had the highest accomplishment rate at 161.62 percent with 3,297 registrants, followed by Davao del Sur with 18,593 (146.40 percent) and Davao del Norte with 12,778 (143.25 percent). Davao de Oro registered 6,283 (120.83 percent), while Davao Oriental posted 5,379 (103.44 percent). This achievement underscores PSA's dedication to establishing a robust, inclusive, and secure identification system that enhances convenience, strengthens security, and reduces identity fraud.

PSA-Davao encourages unregistered residents to visit their nearest registration center and avail of this free service. The National ID is a vital document that facilitates easier access to government services, promotes financial inclusion, and contributes to national security





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Philippine Statistics Authority National ID Davao Senior Citizens Registration Public Services Inclusion Digital Identity Government Services

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