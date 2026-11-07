PSA Data Shows September Manufacturing Output Accelerates Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Philippine Statistics Authority data reveals September manufacturing growth driven by coke and petroleum products, contrasting with a 5 percent fall in farm output.

The Philippine Statistics Authority confirmed that the country's manufacturing sector accelerated its output in September. This growth was primarily driven by stronger production figures for coke and refined petroleum products. The data highlights a specific divergence in economic performance, where industrial production rose even as other sectors like agriculture struggled.

Industrial Production Drives Economic Recovery

Philippine Statistics Authority data indicates a clear uptick in industrial activity during the month. The agency attributed this positive movement to increased efficiency in the production of coke. Additionally, the refined petroleum products subsector contributed significantly to the overall gains. These specific categories provided the necessary momentum to lift the entire manufacturing index.

Also read Philippine Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.4% in September as Labor Force Grows

Agriculture Faces Worst Performance Since 1991

In contrast to industrial gains, the Philippine farm output contracted by 5 percent in the third quarter. This decline represents the lowest quarterly growth rate recorded since 1991. The downturn was primarily caused by poor performance in the crops and fisheries subsectors. This significant drop in agricultural production underscores the varying challenges facing different economic pillars.

BSP Maintains Banking System Confidence

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. stated that the national banking system remains in a strong position. He emphasized that financial institutions are well-capitalized to provide funding to Filipino households and firms. This assurance aims to support continued economic stability despite sectoral fluctuations in manufacturing and agriculture.

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Job Market Shows Uneven Growth Patterns

The country's job creation remained uneven in September according to recent labor market assessments. Gains in certain industries failed to offset persistent job losses in other areas. This imbalance has resulted in higher unemployment rates for some Filipinos. The data suggests that while some sectors are expanding, others are still contracting or stagnating.

Gaming Revenue Declines Amid Spending Shifts

The Philippines' gross gaming revenues sagged in the third quarter, reflecting broader economic trends. The decline was weighed down by weaker earnings from electronic gaming machines. Analysts attribute this drop to reduced discretionary spending among gamblers. This decrease in gaming revenue provides additional context to the mixed economic signals observed across various industries.