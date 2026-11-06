Philippine Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.4% in September as Labor Force Grows

The Philippine unemployment rate climbed to 5.4% in September with 2.86 million unemployed, up 909,000 from a year earlier. The labor force expanded to 53.19 million as underemployment declined from the previous month.

The Philippine Statistics Authority announced that the national unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in September. The rate increased from 3.8% a year prior and 5.3% in the previous month.

This shift reflects more Filipinos entering the labor market to seek work. The number of unemployed Filipinos climbed to 2.86 million in September. This is up 909,000 from a year earlier and 95,000 from the previous month. The figures come from the PSA, which released preliminary results of the September 2026 Labor Force Survey on Friday.

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Labor Force Participation Rate Rises

The labor force expanded substantially to 53.19 million. This is higher than the 51.56 million a year earlier and the 52.56 million in the preceding month. The labor force participation rate rose to 64.5% from 64% in August. Despite the uptick in unemployment, the number of employed individuals grew to 50.32 million.

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This is higher than the 49.6 million a year earlier and the 49.79 million in August. However, the employment rate stood at 94.6%, lower than the 96.2% a year earlier and slightly below the 94.7% in August. Conditions for underemployed workers improved as the underemployment rate eased to 11%. This is down from 11.1% a year earlier and a significant drop from the 11.9% in August.

Underemployment declined by 348,000 from the previous month. Approximately 5.56 million workers reported wanting additional work or longer hours. Among them, 61.4% worked fewer than 40 hours a week. Another 38.6% worked 40 hours or more but still sought additional employment or income.

Service Sector Remains Top Employer

The PSA noted that employment continued to grow but not fast enough to absorb the influx of new jobseekers. This creates a complex dynamic where more people are working, yet more are also seeking work. The service sector remained the biggest employer, accounting for 62.2% of total employment. Agriculture represented 20.7% of employment, while industry accounted for 17.1%.

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles remained the biggest source of jobs, employing 19.9% of workers. Agriculture and forestry followed at 17.9%, while construction accounted for 9.3%. Accommodation and food service activities registered the largest year-on-year employment gain, adding 834,000 jobs. Transportation and storage added 254,000 jobs.

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Agriculture and forestry, public administration and defense, and other service activities also posted increases. Construction recorded the largest employment decline, shedding 271,000 jobs. Arts, entertainment and recreation lost 163,000 jobs. Decreases also occurred in information and communication, wholesale and retail trade, and professional, scientific, and technical activities.

Wholesale Trade Leads Monthly Job Gains

On a month-on-month basis, wholesale and retail trade led job creation with an increase of 546,000 positions. This was followed by accommodation and food service activities, public administration and defense, manufacturing, and fishing and aquaculture. These shifts highlight volatility within specific industries. Wage and salary workers accounted for 63% of total employment.

Self-employed workers without paid employees made up 28.1%. Unpaid family workers represented 7.3% of employed persons. Youth participation in the labor market also increased, with the labor force participation rate among Filipinos aged 15 to 24 rising to 34.1% from 31.6% a year earlier. Youth employment reached 6.23 million, underscoring the growing presence of younger workers in the national economy.