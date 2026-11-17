New PSA 7 statistics reveal that job changes drive 90.5 percent of international migration in Central Visayas, with 1.97 million residents experiencing migration by 2025.

The Philippine Statistics Authority released critical migration data in Cebu City on November 16, 2026, highlighting a significant trend in labor movement across Central Visayas. The findings demonstrate that employment opportunities serve as the primary catalyst for relocation, driving ninety point five percent of first-time international migration moves among residents in the region.

Employment Drives First International Migration

Jesamyn Anne Alcazaren, Chief Statistical Specialist for PSA Bohol, presented these figures during the Central Visayas Regional Data Dissemination Forum. She reported that for the initial international move of a migrant since birth, job changes accounted for ninety point five percent of the decision. This dominance of economic factors underscores the region's reliance on overseas work for household income and stability.

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While work remains the overwhelming driver, other personal reasons play a minor role in these decisions. Schooling was identified as the second most common reason for migration, accounting for only four point four percent of moves. Marriage followed at a distant third, representing just two point three percent of the total international migration recorded in the survey data.

Recent Migration Trends and Regional Statistics

Felixberto Sato Jr., Chief Statistical Specialist for PSA Cebu, provided broader context regarding migration patterns within the last five years. He noted that employment or job changes remained the leading cause for recent moves, capturing ninety three point nine percent of the share. Schooling and marriage continued their minor roles, contributing three point six percent and one point four percent respectively to recent relocation data.

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The survey, known as the National Migration Survey or NMS, defines a migration experience as moving continuously for at least three months. It distinguishes between internal migration within the Philippines and international migration to other countries. According to PSA 7 data, one point nine seven million people aged fifteen and above in Central Visayas have experienced some form of migration.

Declining Migration Numbers and Rising Global Trends

Despite the high volume of movement, the total number of people with migration experience in the region has declined. Data shows a drop from two point five eight million individuals in the 2018 NMS to one point nine seven million in the 2025 NMS. This decrease represents a shift in how residents choose to relocate or remain within their home provinces.

However, the proportion of those moving abroad has risen sharply. International migrants increased from one point three percent of the population in 2018 to four point five percent in 2025. In contrast, the share of individuals experiencing both internal and international migration fell significantly from two point six percent to zero point nine percent during the same period.

Challenges Faced by Returning Migrants

The return journey presents its own set of complex issues for workers coming back to Central Visayas. Data indicates that twenty seven point four percent of returning international migrants aged fifteen and above reported difficulties upon their re-entry to the Philippines. These challenges highlight the need for better reintegration support systems for returning workers.

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The most cited difficulty is cultural readjustment, with eleven point one percent of returnees struggling with social norms and local customs. Finding employment remains a major hurdle for nine point six percent of respondents. Furthermore, securing a job that matches their acquired skills is a challenge for nine percent of those who have worked overseas.

Regional Demographics and Future Outlook

Central Visayas has a total population of five point zero one million people in the fifteen-and-above age group. Of this demographic, thirty nine point three percent have experienced migration at some point. Thirty four percent moved internally, while forty point five percent moved internationally. Sixty point seven percent of the population has never migrated.

These statistics provide a clear snapshot of the labor dynamics in Central Visayas. The data suggests that while fewer people are migrating overall, those who do move are increasingly looking abroad for better opportunities. The persistence of job-related migration highlights the ongoing demand for overseas employment in the region.