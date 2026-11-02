PRSP 2026 National Student PR Congress to Redefine Public Relations for Next Gen

The Public Relations Society of the Philippines hosts the 2026 National Student PR Congress on November 12-13, featuring experts and students to shape the future of public relations.

The Public Relations Society of the Philippines will convene the 2026 National Student PR Congress on November 12 and 13. The event takes place at the ARG Theater in the Taft Campus of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. This gathering unites leading communication professionals with emerging practitioners to discuss the evolving landscape of the industry.

Theme And Industry Evolution Focus

In partnership with Globe Telecom and GMA Network as its official media partner, the congress operates under the theme In Our PR Era: The Next Chapter Of Your Story. This theme celebrates the diversity of public relations as a profession. It also highlights how technology, shifting audience behavior, and demands for transparency redefine organizational communication.

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Steve Michael Moore Jr. serves as the 2026 National Student PR Congress and Student Grand Prix Chair. He emphasized that the profession extends far beyond writing press releases. Practitioners must understand people, earn trust, and navigate complex situations to create meaningful impact. He noted that students must recognize the responsibility that comes with every story they tell.

Leading Experts And Industry Voices

The congress features a diverse roster of industry experts and speakers. Norman Agatep, APR, CEO of Grupo Agatep, leads the list of keynote participants. Ritzi Ronquillo, APR, an IABC Fellow, will also share her insights. Ramon Isberto, APR, Consultant of Media Quest, joins as a key speaker.

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Ma. Luisa Sebastian, APR, Managing Director of PAGEONE's Brownbag Communications, will address the audience. Kane Erol Choa, APR, ABS-CBN Vice President for Corporate Communications, adds corporate perspective. Chito Maniago, APR, Globe Telecom Senior Director and Head of Public Relations and Social Impact, provides industry depth. Belle Tiongco, IABC Chairman, and Rhea Ensamtan, President of MORES, contribute strategic views.

Director of Kantar Media and veteran sports broadcaster Severino Sarmenta Jr. offers media analysis. Momentum Research Chairman Gary Dionisio brings research expertise. National Artist Ricky Lee, media personality Kim Atienza, and award-winning actor Romnick Sarmenta join the creative ranks. Rising actress Shuvee Etrata and GMA Program and Creative Director JC Rubio add entertainment industry context.

Digital Storytelling And Student Perspectives

Digital storytelling and the influence of online personalities are central to the discussions. Social media personalities Inka Magnaye and Baus Rufo will explore online influence. Rising PR professionals Jedd Leano of Ardent Communications, Portia Amparo of Foodpanda, and Julianne Borje of Legion Protocol provide fresh career perspectives.

These speakers represent the breadth of opportunities in public relations. They demonstrate how strategic storytelling and audience engagement intersect across industries. This approach allows students to see different directions for their PR journeys. It also helps them understand the communities entrusted to their care.

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Student Grand Prix And Mentorship

PRSP President Ana Pista, APR, stated that preparing future practitioners requires more than technical skills. They must think critically, act with integrity, and understand the communities they serve. As the communication landscape changes, professionals must adapt to new tools without losing the trust at the heart of public relations.

The event complements the 2026 PRSP Student Grand Prix. This platform challenges students to apply their knowledge to develop creative campaign solutions. The competition moves students beyond theory. It demonstrates their ability to understand communication challenges and translate ideas into actionable campaigns.

PRSP encourages emerging communicators to think critically and collaborate creatively. Solutions must be grounded in a clear understanding of audiences and objectives. The student congress and PR competition reinforce the importance of bridging academe and industry. Students learn from established practitioners while demonstrating their own capabilities.