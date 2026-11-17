Clashes occur between demonstrators and police during protests against President Donald Trump's attendance at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, leading to arrests.

Manila, Philippines - Approximately 10,000 demonstrators are anticipated to participate in a major rally opposing the presence of United States President Donald Trump in the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The convergence of this high-level diplomatic event and the widespread public dissent has created a tense atmosphere in the capital city, with security forces on high alert.

Protesters Oppose Trump Attendance and Pax Silica

Protesters had previously assembled along Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila to voice their opposition to Trump's attendance at the summit and the Philippine government's participation in the Pax Silica initiative, according to a report by GMA News reporter Jun Veneracion on Unang Balita. The Pax Silica initiative represents a significant point of contention for the demonstrators, who view it as a mechanism that undermines national sovereignty or contradicts local interests, prompting early mobilizations before the summit began.

Also read PNP defends response to ASEAN Summit protests

Clashes Erupt Near Liwasang Bonifacio

Significant tensions escalated into direct clashes between protesters and police officers near Liwasang Bonifacio, prompting the Manila Police District (MPD) to arrest 11 individuals, including a minor, during the confrontations. The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed that some police officers were injured after allegedly being hit by objects thrown by protesters and being struck during the physical confrontation, marking a sharp deterioration in the order of the demonstration.

Police Enforce Strict Legal Boundaries

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co detailed the injuries sustained by officers, stating that some suffered head injuries when stoned and beaten during the unrest. He emphasized that the PNP will enforce the law strictly and will not abide by any violation of it, especially during this sensitive time, highlighting the seriousness with which authorities are treating the breaches of public order.

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MPD director Police Brigadier General Arnold Santiago reminded the protesters to observe the law and avoid actions that could lead to further violations. Santiago urged the crowd not to leave the designated freedom park, stating that while their right to protest is not denied, there are laws that must be followed and that going beyond legal boundaries will only cause problems for the demonstrators.

Organizers Cite Harassment and Delay Tactics

Protest organizers acknowledged that more participants from different regions were still traveling to Manila to join the demonstration, although they faced significant logistical challenges. Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) chairperson Jerome Adonis explained that they still have to wait for other delegations from different regions who are still traveling because they were interrupted by what he described as many different forms of harassment by the PNP.

Adonis noted that the protesters did not push through with their original plan to march toward the US Embassy, citing the need to wait for the remaining participants and the ongoing interference from security forces. This delay strategy was adopted to ensure maximum participation despite the disruptions faced by regional groups attempting to reach the capital.

Planned March to PICC Center

Protesters maintained that they would proceed with their planned march toward the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), where the ASEAN Summit is being held, asserting that the momentum of the protest is growing. Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) chairperson Teddy Casiño expressed confidence that the number of participants would increase even more, making it difficult for the police to stop the people's protests.

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BAYAN and other organizations are set to conduct the Trump Out rally on Tuesday at 2 p.m., where protesters are expected to march from Liwasang Bonifacio to PICC. This march represents the culmination of their efforts to visually and physically protest the presence of the US President and the policies associated with his administration's regional engagement.