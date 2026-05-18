Protesters Gather Outside Bangsamoro Government Center after Letter Directed at Education Minister, Mohagher Iqbal

Thousands of protesters gathered Monday outside the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City after a reported letter from Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua directed Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal to 'resign or be deemed resigned' from the Cabinet of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The letter cited a special audit report by the Commission on Audit involving alleged discrepancies in procurement bids by suppliers of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE). The protest had been planned at least a week earlier by civilian supporters who intended to gather in front of the Executive Building at the Bangsamoro Government Center... Many of Iqbal's supporters regard him as a key negotiator for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) during peace talks with the national government, including Senate hearings following the 2015 Mamasapano clash.

Thousands of protesters gather outside the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City after a reported letter from Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua directed Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal to 'resign or be deemed resigned' from the Cabinet of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The letter cited a special audit report by the Commission on Audit involving alleged discrepancies in procurement bids by suppliers of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), covering 45 contracts amounting to P2.247 billion. Iqbal said he had conferred with the resident COA auditor assigned to the agency and was assured that MBHTE management and finance services were complying with the technical requirements cited in the audit report, while the Office of the Interim Chief Minister could not officially confirm the authenticity of the letter.

Many of Iqbal's supporters regard him as a key negotiator for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) during peace talks with the national government, including Senate hearings following the 2015 Mamasapano clash





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Bangsamoro Government Center Cotabato City Abdulraof Macacua Mohagher Iqbal Commission On Audit MBHTE Civilian Supporters Peace Talks Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Education Procurement Bids Alleged Discrepancies Oversized Procurements

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