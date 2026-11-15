Labor groups march to PICC as ASEAN Summit 2026 opens in Pasay

Labor alliance All Workers Unity marched from Liwasang Bonifacio to the PICC as the ASEAN Summit 2026 opened, protesting the economic crisis and US President Donald Trump's visit. Police urged protesters to use freedom parks.

Several protest action s were held on Sunday, November 15, as the ASEAN Summit 2026 officially kicked off at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

The All Workers Unity, an alliance of labor groups representing private and public sector workers, marched from Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila to the PICC. Various progressive groups geared up to stage a protest at the PICC. According to Super Radyo dzBB's Manny Vargas, several groups held a program at Liwasang Bonifacio in the City of Manila. Among them were groups representing teachers, health workers, and government workers.

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Workers Alliance Rejects Freedom Park Confinement

A spokesperson for the workers' alliance assured the march would be peaceful. Hindi kami papayag na ikulong lang sa mga freedom parks, he told Super Radyo dzBB. Ang gusto namin ay makarating sa PICC. Tandaan niyo ho, kami ay magma-martsa lang, kami ay magre-raise lang ng aming legitimate demands, wala hong panganib.

In English, he said the groups will not agree to just being confined to freedom parks. What they want is to reach the PICC, he said, adding that they will only march and raise their legitimate demands, and there is no danger. The Philippine National Police earlier said that although it respects the people's right to assemble, heightened security arrangements are in place for the international event.

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The police urged protesters to make use of freedom parks, as the Public Assembly Act of 1985 also mandated the need for permits to hold public assemblies. The workers' groups are protesting against the worsening economic crisis and the visit of US President Donald Trump. Alam naman na ang pag uusapan sa ASEAN Summit ay hindi ito makakabuti sa lumulubhang economic crisis natin na nagre-resulta sa mataas na presyo ng bilihin, mababang sahod, kontraktwal na paggawa, said Adonis.

Protests Target Trump Visit And Pax Silica

He said the discussions at the ASEAN Summit will not be good for the worsening economic crisis, which results in high prices of goods, low wages, and contractual labor. Mahigpit yung ating protesta sa pagdating ni Donald Trump, he added. Lalo na ang issue ng Pax Silica. Adonis said their protest against the arrival of Donald Trump is strong, especially over the issue of Pax Silica.

He also said other groups are holding a protest and are expected to merge with them on Monday. Libo ang inaasahan natin. Bukas po, inaasahan natin na magme-merge yan, said Adonis. In English, he said they are expecting thousands of people, and on Monday they expect the other groups to merge with them.

The protest actions come as the ASEAN Summit 2026 brings international delegates and heightened security to Pasay City. Student groups also staged a walkout against the Trump visit and Pax Silica, with the message We fight for our future. The convergence of labor, student, and progressive groups reflects broad opposition to the summit's agenda and the US president's visit.

In Quezon City, a large number of uniformed police officers were deployed near the University of the Philippines Diliman campus, where several groups are gathering. There are also cops on standby near the Mabuhay Rotonda at the boundary with Manila. The police presence near UP Diliman and Mabuhay Rotonda formed part of security preparations for the summit and related protests. Authorities have yet to report any major incident from the marches and gatherings.

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Police Urge Permit Compliance For Assemblies

The All Workers Unity maintained that its members will only raise legitimate demands. The group said it will not be confined to freedom parks and will proceed to the PICC. The PNP reiterated that it respects the right to assemble but said permits are required under the Public Assembly Act of 1985. Police urged protesters to use designated freedom parks instead.

Protesters carried messages on the economic crisis, low wages, contractual labor, the Trump visit, and Pax Silica. The actions are expected to continue, with other groups set to merge with the workers' alliance on Monday. Super Radyo dzBB reported that groups representing teachers, health workers, and government workers were among those at Liwasang Bonifacio. The program at the Manila site preceded the march toward the PICC in Pasay City.

The ASEAN Summit 2026 opened on the same day, drawing leaders and delegates to the PICC. Security forces were deployed in key areas in Metro Manila, including near the summit venue and along routes where protests were expected. Protest leaders said the summit discussions will not help address the worsening economic crisis. They cited high prices of goods, low wages, and contractual labor as key issues affecting workers.

Security Deployed Near University Of The Philippines

The workers' alliance also expressed strong opposition to the arrival of Donald Trump. It highlighted the issue of Pax Silica as among its concerns. Other progressive groups joined the protests. In Quezon City, police were deployed near the University of the Philippines Diliman campus, where several groups gathered.

Cops were also on standby near Mabuhay Rotonda at the Manila boundary. The marches and gatherings are part of broader protest actions timed with the ASEAN Summit 2026. Organizers expect thousands of participants, with more groups set to join on Monday. Authorities have not reported any major untoward incident.