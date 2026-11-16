Protest Against US Involvement and Pax Silica Turns Violent in Cebu

Police clash with demonstrators on Colon Street in Cebu City after a rally against US involvement and Pax Silica. Injuries reported among protesters and two journalists.

Confrontations erupted along Colon Street in Cebu City on Monday, November 16, following a demonstration against United States involvement in the Philippines and the proposed Pax Silica initiative. The protest, which concluded with injuries to several demonstrators and two journalists, highlights escalating tensions between local activists and law enforcement agencies.

Police Response Sparks Media Outrage

Media organizations faced significant backlash after police personnel used riot shields and discharged fire extinguishers during the disturbance. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Cebu chapter reported that one journalist sustained injuries when struck by a police shield. Another reporter inhaled thick fire extinguisher powder released during the confrontation, though both individuals sought anonymity and did not suffer severe harm. NUJP Cebu condemned these actions as police violence against media workers.

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Student Journalists Face Safety Risks

The union emphasized that student journalists covering the event also required adequate protection while documenting public demonstrations. The organization stated that journalists in Cebu should not be forced to work under hazardous conditions created by law enforcement tactics. This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of press members operating in urban centers during civil unrest. Advocates argue that media coverage of sensitive political issues must be safeguarded from direct police intervention.

Police Maintain Order Despite Permit Issues

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare defended the operations by noting that authorities allowed the demonstration to proceed from 9 a.m. to noon. This decision was made even though organizers failed to secure the necessary permits for the gathering along the busy downtown street. Pelare explained that police assigned personnel to manage traffic, prevent road accidents, and maintain peace and order throughout the area. The presence of officers was intended to ensure public safety amidst the unpermitted rally.

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Protest Triggers Symbolic Confrontation

The situation escalated after protesters symbolically burned an effigy of United States President Donald Trump. Police personnel moved toward the demonstrators with riot shields and discharged fire extinguishers shortly after this act. NUJP Cebu described the response as an aggressive move against those exercising their right to assembly. The incident underscores the volatile nature of political protests involving foreign policy critiques.

Mayor Yet to Address the Incident

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival had not issued any official statement regarding the confrontation by the end of the day. The lack of comment from city leadership leaves many questions unanswered about the handling of the event. Citizens and media groups are awaiting clarification on how such incidents will be addressed in the future. The ongoing silence from municipal authorities adds to the uncertainty surrounding the aftermath of the November 16 clash.