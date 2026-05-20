Prosecutor Keith Flores abstains from impeachment case vote: justified reasons and rationale

This news text highlights the decision of Bukidnon 2nd District Representative Keith Flores who abstained from voting on the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte. The news text explains the reasons behind Flores' decision to abstain from voting, as he consulted with his constituents and his personal understanding of the impeachment evidence.

It raises an apparent contradiction: one of 11 prosecutors seeking conviction abstains from transmitting the impeachment case to the Senate . Bukidnon 2nd District Representative Keith Flores decided to abstain from the vote, becoming among the 61 out of 318 lawmakers who did not vote yes to the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte that hurdled the House of Representatives on May 11.

In the first-ever joint press conference of the prosecution panel on Tuesday, May 19, Flores was asked about his vote to abstain. He argued it was not the first time in the history of the House that a prosecutor whom the body had elected did not vote yes to the impeachment articles. We asked: did his consultation with his constituents play a role in his abstain vote?

Finally, the Mindanaoan lawmaker provided more clarity about his decision-making process.

'Yes, that played a factor in my decision on abstaining, but it wasn't because of the articles of impeachment. I could not in good conscience vote against the articles of impeachment because I was present all along when the committee on justice heard the evidence presented. I think it cannot be denied that there are a lot of people in Mindanao who are actually for the Vice President.

So yes, that played a factor also in my considerations whether to vote or not to vote.





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Keith Flores Bukidnon 2Nd House Of Representatives Senate Vice President Sara Duterte Articles Of Impeachment Judge Of Congress Constitution Unexplained Wealth Confidential Funds

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