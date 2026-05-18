Prosecution recommendation details intricate scheme in regional flood control projects and calls for charges against Estrada and other public officials

The Justice Department recently recommended the filing of charges against former Philippine President Joseph Estrada and other personalities for their involvement in an intricate scheme surrounding regional flood control projects. The charges include plunder, graft, direct bribery, receiving gifts, and corruption of public officials. The Office of the Ombudsman will now evaluate the DOJ's recommendation for the mention of public officials, such as Congress President Pro Tem Manny Pacquiao, Maureen Ostos, and other named individuals.

Clavano said the recommendation on the filing of charges was received by the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday. Aside from Estrada and Bonoan, other personalities that the DOJ wants the Ombudsman to charge include: ‘The preliminary investigation accumulated exhaustive evidence, including legislative records, Position Description Forms, and sworn transcripts from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings held on November 14, 2025, which detailed illicit maneuvers and alleged 30-percent cuts surrounding regional flood control projects.

’ Minority bloc to raise questions on shooting before Senate on Monday —Erwin Tulfo Following months of evaluation, the submission of counter-affidavits, and extensive evidence-gathering, the DOJ panel concluded that there is an interconnected network of public officers who abused their official designations to manipulate project specifications, clear budgets, and rig public bidding workflows. Aside from plunder and graft, the DOJ wants Estrada and the other public officials to face charges of direct bribery and receiving gifts by public officers.

The DOJ also recommended the filing of corruption of public officials charges under Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code against complicit private individuals and entities. The Justice department's recommendation will still be evaluated by the Office of the Ombudsman, which has the final say on the prosecution of corrupt public officials. GMA News Online is trying to get the reaction of the senator and will post his response as soon as available





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Justice Department Recommendation February 16 Joseph Estrada Plunder Graft Direct Bribery Receiving Gifts Corruption Of Public Officials

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