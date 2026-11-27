Luna PR hosts the inaugural Proof of Talk summit in Abu Dhabi, connecting global fintech leaders with Gulf investors to discuss digital assets and AI innovation in finance.

Luna PR is set to orchestrate the Gulf debut of the Proof of Talk summit in Abu Dhabi, establishing a critical nexus between regional stakeholders and international financial leaders. This inaugural Middle Eastern edition aims to bridge the gap between policymakers, institutional investors, and innovators driving the future of asset management and digital infrastructure.

Strategic Expansion of Digital Finance Summit

Proof of Talk arrives in Abu Dhabi as the emirate significantly elevates its position within the global asset management landscape. Recent data indicates that assets under management in the region have surged by 54 percent year-over-year, a testament to the area's rapid financial evolution. The jurisdiction currently hosts 190 fund and asset management firms, creating a dense ecosystem ripe for the technological integration that this summit seeks to facilitate.

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The event serves as a convergence point for global asset managers, digital asset firms, Gulf-based banks, and government policymakers. Key agenda items include the distribution of tokenized funds, the mechanics of cross-border settlement, and the application of artificial intelligence within financial services. This strategic focus aligns with Abu Dhabi's broader goals of becoming a leading hub for next-generation financial technology.

High-Profile Leadership and Industry Titans

The summit opens with remarks from Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, signaling the high caliber of participation expected at the event. The speaker lineup features Jacob Helberg, the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, alongside Paul Kayrouz, the Chief Fintech Officer of the Central Bank of the UAE. These government and regulatory voices underscore the event's emphasis on policy frameworks.

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Institutional representation is equally prominent, with Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton, scheduled to address the audience. Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, will also speak, joined by executives from major entities including BlackRock, Coinbase Institutional, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), and Emirates NBD. Luna PR founder and CEO Nikita Sachdev will participate in the discussions, bringing her firm's strategic communications expertise to the forefront.

Bridging Journalism and Financial Decision Makers

Luna PR distinguishes its approach by focusing on direct access for media professionals to the architects of financial innovation. The firm aims to move beyond standard press releases, providing journalists with the opportunity to interview the individuals responsible for critical operational decisions. This transparency is designed to clarify how tokenized funds reach investors and how cross-border payments are settled in real-world scenarios.

Nikita Sachdev emphasized that the most consequential developments in digital finance often occur away from public scrutiny. By facilitating direct dialogue, the summit allows the press to report on what is successfully driving adoption and what barriers remain. This journalistic insight is intended to inform the broader market about the practical steps required to scale new financial technologies.

Abu Dhabi Selected for Institutional Maturity

The decision to host the first Gulf edition in Abu Dhabi reflects the region's growing influence in shaping how new technologies are integrated into traditional finance. The organizers sought to create an environment where the developers of new products could interact directly with the banks capable of distributing them. This proximity is intended to accelerate the adoption of digital assets by aligning innovation with existing financial infrastructure.

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Luna PR's deep connections with journalists covering the digital asset and fintech markets provided the necessary foundation for this launch. The firm, headquartered in Dubai with offices in London and New York, leverages its network to ensure high-quality media coverage. With over 65 professionals specializing in corporate communications and reputation management, Luna PR is positioned to guide narratives around emerging technologies.

Pitch Sessions and Future Financial Directions

Beyond high-level panels, the summit features competitive pitch sessions for early-stage founders. On December 3, ten pre-seed and seed-stage founders focused on digital assets will present their ventures to investor juries. The following day, December 4, will highlight ten founders working on artificial intelligence solutions. These sessions provide a platform for startups to secure funding and feedback from established investors.

The event maintains strict integrity by ensuring that no speaking slots are sold, preserving the editorial and professional standards of the summit. Proof of Talk, originally founded in Paris in 2023 and organized by X Ventures, has held four sold-out editions, with the most recent gathering in June 2026 attracting 2,500 decision-makers. The Abu Dhabi expansion marks a significant milestone in the global reach of this invitation-only executive summit.