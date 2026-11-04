Promise Christian University Honors Kay Gozon Jimenez With Doctor of Humane Letters

Promise Christian University conferred the Doctor of Humane Letters on Kay Gozon Jimenez in Makati City, recognizing her humanitarian and environmental leadership alongside her husband's 2024 award.

Promise Christian University in California honored entrepreneur and environmentalist Carolina Kay Gozon Jimenez with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. The ceremony took place in Makati City on Wednesday to recognize her extensive humanitarian and environmental contributions.

University Leadership Praises Leadership

University founder and president Dr. Michael McKinney described Gozon Jimenez as an unusual woman of God whose compassion and faith guide her actions. He stated that her knowledge of the Holy Spirit provides her with the opportunity to help others with genuine care.

Also read UP top PH university in 2027 QS Asia rankings

Co-founder Dr. Adelle McKinny highlighted Jimenez's consistent kindness and her ability to identify needs without seeking recognition. She noted that Jimenez often acts silently to assist those in need, embodying the values the university seeks to promote through its educational mission.

Award Significance and Historical Context

This honorary degree serves as the highest honor bestowed by Promise Christian University upon its distinguished guests. According to the McKinney couple, Kay Gozon Jimenez and her husband Menardo Jimenez are the first Filipinos to receive the Doctor of Humane Letters from this institution.

Advertisement

Menardo Jimenez, a former president of GMA Network who served from 1976 to 2000, was also conferred the Humanitarian Award and Doctor of Humane Letters by the university in 2024. The dual recognition underscores the couple's long-standing commitment to societal improvement and religious service.

Environmental Legacy and Family Influence

Gozon Jimenez is the founder and owner of The Carolina Bamboo Garden, a facility dedicated to indigenous and exotic plant varieties. This venue serves as a center for researching the various aspects of bamboo production and utilization, reflecting her deep commitment to environmental sustainability.

During the ceremony, her son Butch read a statement from Kay honoring her mother and grandmother. She explained that their example of sharing blessings shaped her Christian faith and guided her involvement in community initiatives and business endeavors throughout her life.

Closure and Future Outlook

The awarding ceremony was attended by Menardo and Kay's children: Butch, Joel, Laurie, and Carmen, along with their families. Representatives from the university and friends of the couple were also present to witness this historic recognition of their lifelong service.