Project Implementation in Lapu-Lapu City to Accelerate with Quarterly-to-Monthly Monitoring

Mayor Ma. Cynthia ‘Cindi’ King Chan has announced the shift from quarterly to monthly monitoring meetings in Lapu-Lapu City, aiming to improve project delivery efficiency and transparency. The new schedule aims to strengthen oversight of government programs and fast-track infrastructure and development projects funded by both local and national governments.

PROJECT implementation in Lapu-Lapu City is expected to accelerate following the shift from quarterly to monthly monitoring meetings , aimed at improving efficiency and public service delivery.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia ‘Cindi’ King Chan announced the adoption of the new schedule, which intends to fast-track ongoing projects and strengthen oversight of government programs. She explained that this move seeks to strengthen transparency, accountability, and the timely implementation of infrastructure and development projects funded by both the local and National Government. The monthly meetings will help concerned offices respond more quickly to issues affecting project implementation and improve coordination among departments involved in the programs.

Meanwhile, government projects from 2023 to 2026 are undergoing close review to ensure faster implementation and improved public service delivery in Lapu-Lapu City. Mayor Chan presided over the meeting, attended by the City Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), City Engineering Office, committee members, and other concerned offices, to assess project status and updates. The meeting also included updates on the DILG SubayBayan portal and projects funded under the Local Development Fund and Local Government Support Fund





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Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia ‘Cindi’ King Chan Monitoring Meetings Monthly Fast-Track Projects Infrastructure Development Projects Fiscal Years 2023-2026 DILG Subaybayan Portal Local Development Fund Local Government Support Fund

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