Progressive groups in Davao City and Manila are protesting the US-led Pax Silica initiative and US President Donald Trump's visit for the ASEAN Summit. They warn the project threatens the environment, health, and national sovereignty.

Progressive groups in Davao City and Manila are protesting the United States-led Pax Silica initiative and US President Donald Trump's visit for the 49th ASEAN Summit.

Trump is expected to arrive in Manila at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, November 17. He will conduct a state visit before leaving on Wednesday, November 18. In Davao City, around 60 protesters from various organizations, including Bagong Alyansa-Southern Mindanao, Gabriela, and the League of Filipino Students, gathered at Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue on Monday, November 16. The rally was staged a day before Trump's scheduled arrival.

Also read Philippines Foreign Secretary Declines to Confirm Pax Silica Agreement During Trump Visit

Pax Silica Threatens Environment

Reynaldo S. Parbillo, ACT Davao Region Union president, warned that Pax Silica will threaten the environment and health. He said air pollution, poisoned seas, and climate change impacts do not recognize provincial or regional boundaries. When nature is destroyed in one part of the Philippines, food prices rise and the whole nation struggles, he added. Parbillo also warned that allowing Pax Silica in Central Luzon would set a bad precedent.

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It could pave the way for similar projects to expand in mineral-rich areas of Mindanao in the future. He quoted Joey Ayala: ang lahat ng bagay ay magkakaugnay, meaning everything is interconnected, and said damage up north will eventually be experienced in Mindanao. According to Parbillo, extracting millions of tons of silica and other minerals will require excavating mountains and coastlines. This will poison rivers, destroy farmlands, and kill seas, he said.

He also feared that harsh and toxic chemicals used in processing silica and semiconductors will leak into water and air, risking children and workers who may suffer lung diseases and other illnesses. Rauf Sissay, a secretariat member of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN)-Southern Mindanao Region, said Pax Silica involves national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

BAYAN Opposes Mineral Exploitation

He said BAYAN does not want schemes like Pax Silica extended to Mindanao, which would give away lands and displace indigenous peoples and farmers for foreign corporations and the US government. Sissay also raised concerns over Executive Order (EO) 122, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in August this year. He said it will give unbridled permission to exploit the country's mineral resources to serve foreign governments, particularly the US.

The EO establishes a national policy framework for developing the critical minerals industry and designates critical mineral processing as national priority projects, providing regulatory certainty and stability. At the Mindanao Development Forum at the Dusit Thani Hotel on October 28, Environment Undersecretary Joselin Marcus Fragada said the government seeks domestic processing of critical minerals through domestic plants following EO 122.

According to Fragada, Section 8 of the order mandates the Board of Investments and DENR to craft incentive packages to entice investors to construct domestic processing facilities, encouraging private sector investment in Mindanao's natural capital and responsible industries. Sissay added that EO 122 could be part of the entire Pax Silica scheme, which involves semiconductors processing. He said materials used to manufacture semiconductors are critical minerals.

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That is why people in Davao and Mindanao must stay vigilant, because critical minerals and other resources could be extracted from mountains and brought elsewhere in Mindanao or up to Luzon, he said. These minerals would be processed into semiconductors used by foreign-owned companies to manufacture machines and gadgets. Parbillo said the name Pax means peace, but in truth its goal is for powerful foreign nations to control the environment and economy to satisfy their race in technology and war.

Manila Protesters Prepare for Trump Visit

In Manila, protesters have been holding a campout at Liwasang Bonifacio since Sunday, November 15. They plan to march to the Philippine International Convention Center, the venue of the ASEAN-US Special Summit which Trump will attend, ahead of his arrival. On Wednesday, when Trump will be in Malacañang for state visit activities, protesters are expected to converge at Liwasang Bonifacio and march to Mendiola, near Malacañang.

Roads leading to Ayala Bridge and Recto Avenue toward Mendiola Peace Arch are closed to both motorists and pedestrians. Fences and barriers have been installed around the area. The Philippine National Police has deployed around 20,000 personnel across summit venues and nearby areas. Activists have warned that Pax Silica could put indigenous communities and farming areas at risk, particularly amid growing demand for minerals used in advanced technologies.

The initiative seeks to secure supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductors through partnerships with other countries.