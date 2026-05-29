Progressive Groups Plan to File Case Against Police Over 'Active Wanted Persons' Post

Progressive groups in Southern Mindanao plan to file a case against the police office in Cateel, Davao Oriental, over a now-deleted social media post that allegedly tagged some of their members as 'Active Wanted Persons'. The groups claim the post was a 'dangerous precedent' that puts the lives of progressive leaders at risk and violates their right to democratic participation.

Progressive groups in Southern Mindanao plan to file a case against the police office in Cateel, Davao Oriental, over a now-deleted social media post that allegedly tagged some of their members as ' Active Wanted Persons '.

The groups claim the post was a 'dangerous precedent' that puts the lives of progressive leaders at risk and violates their right to democratic participation. They also argue that the claims had no basis and hindered their freedom of expression, association, and beliefs. The police office in Cateel later apologized for the post, citing it as an error on their part.

However, the progressive groups are still planning to file a case against the police, citing the need to hold them accountable for spreading false information against progressive and activist groups in the region. They also condemned the current administration and called for the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac). The incident has sparked concerns among activists, who fear that the post may have put their lives at risk.

Some of the activists have been subjected to similar incidents in the past, including being tagged as terrorist recruiters, human rights violators, and sympathizers of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA). The activists argue that being an activist is not a crime and that they have done nothing wrong. They also emphasized the importance of the youth not being afraid to voice their concerns and question the government.

The public has the right to critical thinking and organizing is not a crime, while asking for justice, education, livelihood, rights, and other democratic rights is not terrorism. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of women activists, who are often targeted by the police. Some of the women activists have been subjected to similar incidents in the past, including being included in the 'Active Wanted List' and being subjected to harassment and intimidation.

They argue that being an activist should not be dangerous and that they have the right to fight for the rights of the people. The incident has sparked calls for the police to be held accountable for spreading false information against progressive and activist groups in the region.

The progressive groups are also calling for the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), which they argue is a tool used by the government to suppress dissent and opposition. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of activists and the need for the police to be held accountable for their actions.

The progressive groups are planning to file a case against the police, citing the need to hold them accountable for spreading false information against progressive and activist groups in the region. They also condemned the current administration and called for the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac)





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Progressive Groups Police Social Media Post Active Wanted Persons Human Rights Democratic Participation

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