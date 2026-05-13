PRO 6 Reports Substantial Decline in Regional Crime Rates After Intensive April Enforcement Campaign

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas has successfully reduced focus crimes by 34.52 percent through a comprehensive security strategy targeting narcotics, illegal weapons, and environmental violations.

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas , known as PRO 6 , has announced a significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to maintain peace and order across the region.

During the month of April 2026, the regional police force implemented a series of intensified law enforcement operations and public safety initiatives that led to a remarkable 34.52 percent decrease in focus crimes. This statistical decline represents a tangible improvement in the security landscape, with 58 fewer focus crime incidents recorded compared to the same period in the previous year.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, the director of PRO 6, emphasized that these achievements were not accidental but were the result of a multi-pronged strategy involving enhanced intelligence gathering, heightened police visibility, and a robust collaboration with local government units and various community stakeholders. These regional efforts are meticulously aligned with the national focus agenda set forth by the Philippine National Police Chief, General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., ensuring a unified approach to crime prevention.

General Ligan stated that the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthen community-based policing strategies to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all residents of Western Visayas. A central pillar of the April crackdown was the aggressive campaign against the proliferation of illegal narcotics. PRO 6 conducted a total of 137 targeted operations, which resulted in the apprehension of 177 suspects and the seizure of approximately 6.455 kilograms of illegal drugs.

These operations were carried out through seamless coordination between specialized anti-drug operatives and local police units, signaling a zero-tolerance policy toward drug trafficking. Simultaneously, the regional office launched an intensive drive against unlicensed firearms under the banner of Oplan Bakal Sita. Through a combination of strategic visibility operations and the execution of search warrants, authorities managed to confiscate 46 illegally possessed firearms.

Furthermore, the police encouraged a culture of cooperation, leading to the voluntary surrender of 378 firearms and the deposit of another 50 weapons for safekeeping while owners processed their license renewals. The security sweep also resulted in the recovery of 77 explosives, further neutralizing potential threats to public safety and regional stability. The pursuit of justice extended to the apprehension of fugitives and those evading the law.

Throughout Western Visayas, police units successfully tracked down and arrested 47 individuals classified as most wanted persons, along with another 175 individuals facing a variety of criminal charges. General Ligan noted that this success demonstrates the unwavering commitment of PRO 6 to ensure that no one is above the law and that all accused individuals are brought before the proper courts to face trial.

In addition to violent crime and drug enforcement, the police targeted illegal gambling and smuggling. Anti-gambling raids led to the arrest of 187 violators and the seizure of gambling paraphernalia along with P67,447 in bet money. On the smuggling front, five individuals were apprehended in connection with the seizure of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P6,125,538.09, highlighting the police's role in protecting the local economy from illicit trade and ensuring fair business practices.

Environmental protection also remained a top priority for the regional command. By utilizing seaborne patrols and rigorous monitoring systems, PRO 6 intensified its campaigns against illegal fishing and logging, which are critical for the ecological sustainability of the region. These efforts resulted in the apprehension of 387 individuals violating fishing laws and 153 suspects involved in illegal logging activities. Parallel to these rural and maritime operations, the Safer Cities Initiative was scaled up in urban areas.

Police visibility was increased in commercial hubs, major transport terminals, and key tourism destinations to deter crime and assist the public. The strict enforcement of local ordinances led to the apprehension of 9,227 individuals, with 3,431 receiving fines, five being charged in court, and 7,497 receiving warnings before being released.

Moving forward, PRO 6 has pledged to sustain these aggressive yet lawful operations, emphasizing that professionalism and accountability will remain the cornerstones of their service to the people of Western Visayas





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