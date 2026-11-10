Privy Council Overturns Trinidad and Tobago Law Criminalizing Same-Sex Relations

London's Privy Council struck down Trinidad and Tobago's law criminalizing consensual relations between men, ruling it unconstitutional.

A London court has overturned Trinidad and Tobago's law criminalizing consensual sexual relations between men. The Privy Council, the final court of appeal for Trinidad and Tobago, delivered the ruling on Tuesday after a legal challenge brought by Jason Jones, a gay man who said the law breached his human rights.

Jones was born in Trinidad and Tobago and now lives in Britain. He argued that the law violated his fundamental rights under the country's constitution. The Privy Council agreed and ruled in his favor.

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How the Privy Council Ruling Changes Trinidad and Tobago Law

The Privy Council ruled that Trinidad and Tobago's Sexual Offenses Act is unconstitutional. The law made 'buggery' and 'gross indecency' illegal, and the court found that it criminalized private, consensual sexual relations between adults of the same sex.

Judge Philip Sales announced the decision. He said the current understanding of the fundamental individual right to respect for private and family life protects a core part of human identity, namely one's sexual orientation.

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The ruling therefore removes the legal basis for prosecuting private, consensual intimacy between adult men under the challenged provisions. The decision is binding on the Trinidad and Tobago legal system because the Privy Council serves as its final court of appeal.

Jason Jones Challenge and Competing Legal Positions

Jason Jones initially won his case at the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago in 2018. That ruling was later overturned, which led Jones to take the matter to the Privy Council in London.

Jones welcomed the decision. However, he added that the ruling did not address wider issues of human rights and equality for LGBTQ+ people, which he said have been denied using British colonial-era laws across the Commonwealth and beyond.

The office of Trinidad and Tobago's Attorney General opposed Jones' appeal. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Privy Council's decision, so its specific reasons for opposing the appeal were not made public in the reporting.

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Wider Impact on Caribbean LGBT Rights and Colonial-Era Laws

The ruling is the latest development on LGBT rights in the Caribbean. Some nations in the region still have laws forbidding intimacy between people of the same sex, a legacy of British colonial-era statutes.

For residents of Trinidad and Tobago, the decision means that the Sexual Offenses Act can no longer be used to criminalize consensual sexual relations between adult men in private. Other countries with similar statutes may face comparable legal questions in the future.

Jones' comments point to a broader debate across the Commonwealth about whether colonial-era legislation should be reviewed. His case shows how constitutional rights claims can be brought before the Privy Council in London when a Caribbean court has ruled differently.