Private Skydiving Plane Crash Near Butler, Missouri Kills Twelve

A single‑engine aircraft used for skydiving crashed near Butler Memorial Airport, Missouri, killing eleven jumpers and the pilot. Authorities investigate the cause.

A tragic aviation accident claimed the lives of twelve people on Sunday near Butler, Missouri . The crash involved a privately owned single‑engine aircraft that was being used by a local skydiving operation, Skydive Kansas City.

According to the company's statement, the plane was carrying eleven skydivers and the pilot when it went down close to Butler Memorial Airport, roughly 60 miles south of Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that the aircraft failed to gain sufficient altitude after takeoff and made an abrupt left turn before striking the ground about 300 yards from the runway. All occupants were killed on impact.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, as authorities are waiting to notify the families. Emergency responders from multiple fire departments, as well as local coroners' offices, arrived on the scene within minutes of the 11:30 a.m. emergency call. The incident prompted a coordinated response from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Skydive Kansas City said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and is providing support to the families of those lost. The FAA and NTSB personnel are expected to begin a detailed on‑site investigation tomorrow, focusing on mechanical performance, pilot actions, and weather conditions at the time of the crash. Bates County officials emphasized that the aircraft was not a commercial airline but a local, single‑engine turboprop used for recreational skydiving.

Acting airport manager Dennis Jacobs and emergency management director disclosed that the plane had taken off at approximately 11:20 a.m. Central Time, but failed to achieve the required visual climb, leading to the fatal mishap. Sheriff Chad Anderson described the event as an accident and assured the public that all available resources are being applied to determine the cause.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the regional skydiving community, which is mourning the loss of many experienced jumpers and the pilot who guided them





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Skydiving Plane Crash Missouri Investigation Aviation Safety

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