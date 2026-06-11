Private Prosecutors Named in Impeachment Trial Include Former Marcos Legal Counsel

The House prosecutors have named 10 private lawyers, including Atty. Marforth Fua, a former Assistant Presidential Legal Counsel of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. under the tenure of the late Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, to assist in the impeachment trial of the Vice President. The Articles of Impeachment accuse the Vice President of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes.

Among the 10 private lawyers named by House prosecutors, Gerville Luistro of Batangas and Jose Manuel 'Chel' Diokno of Akbayan party-list were included. Atty. Marforth Fua , a former Assistant Presidential Legal Counsel of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. under the tenure of the late Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, was one of them.

Fua, Alih, Matib, and Lamarca are from Pecabar law, while Castillo, Singia, Kapunan, and Zamora are from Kapunan and Castillo law firm. Ligutan, on the other hand, hails from Saligal law firm. The Articles of Impeachment accuse the Vice President of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes.

The House impeachment hearings revealed details such as detainee Ramil Madriaga's account of disbursing P125 million worth of confidential funds with cash deliveries, allegations of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation financing the Vice President's election campaign, and the National Bureau of Investigation's testimonies on signatures in acknowledgment receipts. The Philippine Statistics Authority also testified that recipients of confidential funds do not have records in the country's civil registry





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Impeachment Trial Private Prosecutors Atty. Marforth Fua Articles Of Impeachment Vice President Confidential Funds Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation National Bureau Of Investigation Philippine Statistics Authority

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