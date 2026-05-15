Private Compound Incident in Barotac Nuevo Draws Investigation

A news report from GMA News TV One in Western Visayas reveals an incident of unauthorized gun usage in a private compound in Barotac Nuevo. According to Police Capt. Ma. Rosario Miranda, the suspect was caught at their police station after the incident. Thea, the victim's sister, gave her version of events but was unable to provide more details.

Sa ulat ni Zen Quilantang-Sasa sa GMA News TV One Western Visayas nitong Biyernes, sinabing nangyari ang mapaparil sa isang private compound sa Barangay Salihid sa Barotac Nuevo .

"... " ayon kay Police Capt. Ma. Rosario Miranda, Deputy Chief ng Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station.

"... " ani Thea. Isinumbong ng pamilya ni Thea sa mga pulis ang nangyari sa aso kaya naman inaresto ang namaril pero nakalaya rin kinalaunan. Pinaalalahanan ng mga awtoridad ang publiko na paglabag sa Animal Welfare Act ang pananakit sa mga hayop.

Ang mapatutunayang nanakit o pumatay ng hayop ay maaaring patawan ng multa o pagkakakulong bilang parusa





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alawagan Barotac Nuevo GMA News TV One Investigation Police Private Compound Transgression

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