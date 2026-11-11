Print Book Sales and Vinyl Revenue Rise as Analog Demand Grows

Print book sales rose to 762.4 million copies in 2025 as analog demand grows, with vinyl and human-made experiences gaining value amid AI content.

Print books and vinyl records are growing again, and the analog comeback is spreading into business and public services. In a column, the founder and CEO of Hungry Workhorse, a digital, culture and customer experience transformation consulting firm, argues that human-made experiences will carry more value as artificial intelligence (AI) produces content faster and more cheaply.

The argument begins with a reversal of an earlier prediction. When Amazon launched its first Kindle e-reader on Nov. 19, 2007, the $399 device led the author to believe printed books and newspapers would eventually disappear. The Kindle sold out in 5 1/2 hours and stayed hard to find for months, but nearly two decades later, the author says that prediction was wrong.

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Print Book and Vinyl Sales Keep Growing

United States print book sales rose for the second straight year in 2025, reaching 762.4 million copies, according to Circana BookScan. The growth shows that readers have not abandoned paper as digital reading expanded.

A 2026 Pew Research Center report found that 64 percent of American adults had read a printed book in the previous year, compared with 31 percent who had read an e-book. The gap suggests that printed books remain the dominant format for most American adults.

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Vinyl shows a similar pattern. US vinyl revenue rose 9.3 percent to more than $1 billion in 2025, the 19th consecutive year of growth, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Even with millions of songs available on a streaming subscription, listeners still pay for records they can collect, play and lend to friends. The author links that spending to the experience of owning something physical rather than simply accessing a catalog.

Why Human Touch Matters to Brands and Consumers

A Gartner survey published in September found that 65 percent of American consumers said brands were using AI to generate too much marketing content. The same survey found that consumer trust is at stake.

Some 57 percent of respondents said AI-generated content had made them less trusting of brand messages. The author argues that when content is cheap and plentiful, human effort can carry more weight.

Gen Z is also part of the shift. A YPulse survey this year of young consumers in North America and Western Europe pointed to digital fatigue and a desire for more meaningful experiences, and the author notes that analog products can offer a break from constant connectivity.

For years, companies have invested in mobile banking, self-service checkouts, QR-code menus and chatbots. These tools can save time, but the author says guests are more likely to remember the employee who listened when something went wrong and helped solve the problem.

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In the Philippines, personal recommendations and community ties already shape where many people shop, eat and travel. An independent bookstore can build a loyal following because its staff know what regulars like to read.

Offline Systems Strengthen Public Services and Security

Records kept offline are less exposed to remote intrusion, and manual procedures can keep essential services running when computer systems go down. The column presents offline capacity as a practical safeguard rather than a nostalgic choice.

The column cites the 2023 PhilHealth ransomware attack and the 2016 Commission on Elections data breach as examples of how vulnerable public institutions can be. Both incidents, the author argues, show why digital systems need backup planning.

As government agencies digitize, they need to strengthen cybersecurity, maintain secure offline backups and have a way to serve the public during outages. The author says these steps should be part of any digital public service plan.

The author does not expect the future to be entirely digital or entirely analog. AI will keep generating content at a faster, cheaper rate, while digital platforms remain central to communication, commerce and public services, and people may increasingly seek experiences that feel distinctly human.