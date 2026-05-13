Princess of Wales Visits Reggio Emilia to Learn Early Childhood Education Approach

The Princess of Wales on her first official overseas trip since undergoing cancer treatment visited the Italian city of Reggio Emilia renowned for its approach to early childhood education. It will center on the 'Reggio Emilia approach'. The princess visited two public pre-schools and will be awarded the Primo Tricolore.

Britain's Princess of Wales on Wednesday visited the Italian city of Reggio Emilia renowned for its approach to early childhood education on her first official overseas trip since undergoing cancer treatment .

Hundreds of people gathered in the city's main square to greet Kate. Wearing a light blue trouser suit the princess greeted children waiting for her outside the Town Hall. The visit will center on the 'Reggio Emilia approach' which places relationships the environment and community at the heart of a child's development





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