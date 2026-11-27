Princess Catherine's documentary Heal shows her reacting to video messages from her children during the Three Peaks Challenge, airing on BBC on Sunday.

Britain's Princess Catherine is seen brushing away tears in a new documentary about her cancer journey, as she listens to video messages of support from her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The documentary, titled Heal, follows the Princess of Wales during her participation in the Three Peaks Challenge, one of the United Kingdom's best-known endurance events. The BBC will broadcast the programme on Sunday.

Catherine, 44, is married to the heir to the throne, Prince William. She completed the Three Peaks Challenge in June, when participants climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The documentary was filmed during that challenge and is described as a highly personal account of her illness.

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How the Children's Messages Reached the Princess

On the England leg of the challenge, at Scafell Pike, Catherine's brother James played her the messages recorded by her children. The emotional moment was captured on camera as the princess listened to each message on the mountain.

Her youngest child, eight-year-old Prince Louis, told her that he hoped she would do well climbing the mountain and that he would always be in her heart. He said he loved her 'really lots and lots' and sent her a great deal of love. Catherine said her children had given her the reason to leave hospital and would give her the reason to finish the challenge.

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Prince George, 13, who calls Catherine 'mumma', also sent a message. He told her that the whole family loved her and that she would do a great job. George added that he had been following her progress through a flight tracking website.

Princess Charlotte, 11, sent the final message. She told her mother that the family was proud of her walk and challenges, wished her good luck, and promised to cheer her on. Catherine responded that the message was so sweet, while she was by then in tears.

Catherine's Diagnosis and Her Own Words

Catherine announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Her diagnosis came at the same time as the announcement that her father-in-law, King Charles III, who is 78, was also being treated for cancer. In January 2025, she announced that she was in remission.

In the documentary, Catherine describes her time in hospital as 'really tough'. She said it had been a challenging period, but that she felt grateful because it had made her appreciate life much more. She also reflects on her experience alongside others who are living with the disease.

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Catherine said that navigating cancer or any long-term illness is a lonely road, but that people are not meant to carry life's challenges alone. The programme shows her attending a cancer support group meeting at a London pub, where she met patients and survivors. She said it was lovely to share her personal experience and to hear their stories.

Catherine also acknowledged that she had not really spoken about her illness outside her family. She thanked the group for giving her the time and the open space to explore that subject.

Broadcast Dates and International Release

The documentary will be broadcast by the BBC in the United Kingdom on Sunday. It will also air internationally on several networks in the following weeks. NBCUniversal will carry Heal in the United States on November 30.

Channel 9 in Australia will broadcast the documentary on December 1, while CTV and Noovo in Canada will air it on December 7. Viewers in each market will therefore be able to see the programme on the dates set by these broadcasters.