Prince Harry reveals a rift between US public and Trump administration on Ukraine support, warns of hybrid war, and pledges military readiness if Britain calls veterans back.

Prince Harry has issued a pointed critique of the Trump Administration's approach to Ukraine, highlighting a perceived disconnect between official policy and American public sentiment. Speaking in an interview released on Wednesday, the British royal stated that a significant gap exists between the U.S. government's stance and the views of the American people regarding military aid for Kyiv.

The comments emerged during his fourth visit to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began. Harry emphasized that public support for Ukraine within the United States remains incredibly high and has consistently been so, contrasting sharply with the strategic considerations of the current administration. He suggested that a specific group within the U.S. leadership was approaching the conflict with a different perspective than what the broader society desires.

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Divergent US Policy And Public Sentiment

The Prince argued that the Trump Administration was potentially thinking about the conflict differently than what is broadly accepted by American society. He described a big separation between the two groups, noting that the public's desire to support Ukraine has always been intense. This observation aligns with broader geopolitical analyses suggesting that policy decisions in Washington may not always reflect the immediate priorities or moral convictions of the electorate.

Harry made these remarks while in Ukraine to meet with athletes preparing for the 2027 Invictus Games. As a private citizen, he is not a working member of the royal family, allowing him to travel and speak with relative independence. The upcoming games will be hosted in Birmingham, England, providing a platform for wounded veterans to showcase their resilience and recovery through competitive sports.

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Russian Hybrid Warfare And National Defense

Beyond diplomatic criticisms, Harry warned that Britain has effectively been in conflict with Russia for the past decade. He argued that the absence of conventional weapons like drones, bullets, and rockets does not negate the reality of a state of war. He cited intelligence warnings about sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid attacks aimed at destabilizing Western societies as evidence of this ongoing struggle.

The threat, according to Harry, has been consistent for fifteen years, evolving from traditional military posturing to more insidious methods of coercion. He stressed that Britain and its allies must double their support for Ukraine to ensure it defeats Russia. This increased backing is necessary to counter Moscow's attempts to stir up divisions within European society and to maintain stability in the region.

Veteran Readiness And Military Service

Reflecting on his own military service, which included two deployments to Afghanistan, Prince Harry declared his readiness to serve again if called upon by the British government. He stated that he would be one hundred percent present to support his country alongside fellow veterans and service personnel. This pledge underscores his commitment to national defense and his belief in the importance of a prepared reserve force.

The interview was conducted last weekend by The Daily Telegraph and published on Wednesday. The newspaper plans to release the full conversation in a podcast format at midnight London time. Harry's statements add weight to the growing concern among Western leaders about the long-term nature of the conflict with Russia and the need for sustained, unified international support for Ukraine.