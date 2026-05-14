Pretty Huge Introduces New HYROX Training Area in BGC

Pretty Huge, a multi-sports facility in BGC, has officially launched its new HYROX Training Area equipped with a full HYROX simulation setup. This allows athletes to train in a setup that closely mirrors an actual HYROX competition environment, making it a dedicated training environment for both competitive athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

Pretty Huge, a multi-sports facility in BGC, officially introduced its new HYROX Training Area equipped with a full HYROX simulation setup including the SkiErg, sleds, turf track, and functional training stations designed to replicate race-day conditions.

This allows the facility to house—giving athletes the opportunity to train in a setup that closely mirrors an actual HYROX competition environment. As HYROX continues to grow globally as one of the fastest-rising fitness race formats, Pretty Huge aims to establish a dedicated training environment in Manila as one of only a select few in the BGC area, designed for both competitive athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

Designed for both after-work training sessions and the active BGC community, the facility caters to individuals looking to integrate performance-based fitness into their daily routine. HYROX classes are free for members and are held every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM, and Saturdays at 9:00 AM. Pretty Huge also offers HYROX training packages and HYROX-simulation events for all fitness levels—from beginners to seasoned athletes. Excited yet? To book a HYROX trial session, message [contact information





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HYROX Training Area Simulation Setup Race Formats Fitness Race

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