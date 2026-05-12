Pressure on BDRRMCs to Monitor Rivers and Coastal Areas Amid Weather Changes

The CDRRMO directed BDRRMCs to closely monitor rivers and coastal areas amid sudden weather changes, focusing on the potential dangers of embankments breaking and flash floods. Baloran also warned of dangers in coastal waters due to high waves and the presence of tetropods or wave-dissipating concrete blocks that can harm swimmers. He advised Dabawenyos to stay safe throughout the high-risk periods.

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office ( CDRRMO ) directed Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Co uncils (BDRRMCs) to closely monitor rivers and coastal areas amid sudden weather changes .

CDRRMO head Alfredo Baloran said that heavy rainfall may cause embankment of water in the tributaries that are often not immediately monitored, making them dangerous. Baloran also warned those swimming along the coastal road due to the high probability of huge waves and the presence of tetropods or wave-dissipating concrete blocks that can pose harm to swimmers.

He advised Dabawenyos to hydrate, avoid sun exposure, and wear sun protection with the rising heat index during daytime, which hits more or less 40 degrees during peak hours





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Weather And Climate Change Safety And Security Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Co CDRRMO Flash Flood Tetropods Wave-Dissipating Concrete Blocks Swimming In Rivers Dabawenyos Embankment Of Water Sudden Weather Changes Atoang Constant Na Reminder Sa Atong Barangay Alfredo Baloran

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