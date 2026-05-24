President Trump Instructs US Negotiators Not to Rush Iran Deal Amid Speculation of Peace Agreement

President Donald Trump expressed reservations about rushing into a deal with Iran in a Sunday post on his Truth Social account, where he also slammed the 2015 Obama administration agreement with Iran and expressed confidence that the two sides were close to finalizing a peace agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had instructed US negotiators not to rush into a deal with Iran , amid speculation that a peace agreement to end the war in the Middle East was imminent.

He added that the blockade of Iranian ports would remain until an agreement was reached, certified, and signed. The United States imposed the blockade of Iranian ports since April 13, following Iran's virtual halt of traffic through the economically vital Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli attacks that commenced on February 28. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump also criticized the 2015 nuclear deal that former president Barack Obama agreed with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei announced on state television that day that the two sides were nearing a 'memorandum of understanding,' a kind of framework agreement composed of 14 clauses, indicating a 'trend toward rapprochement'





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