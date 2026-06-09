President Marcos Urges Strengthening of Philippine Navy Amid Rising Maritime Tensions

Marcos vows no intimidation, calls for enhanced naval capabilities, alliances, and readiness in West Philippine Sea and Indo-Pacific.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared that the Philippines will never be intimidated as it protects its sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea during the 128th Anniversary of the Philippine Navy in Manila.

He emphasized the need for a modern, capable navy to address evolving regional security challenges, including maritime tensions and shifting alliances. Marcos highlighted the importance of strengthening the Philippine Navy's capabilities, expanding partnerships with allies, and maintaining a resilient maritime defense posture to safeguard national interests and contribute to regional{nbsp}peace.

The president noted that rapid economic and political changes have shifted global growth to the Indo‑Pacific, making the area a focal geopolitics and economic hub, and urged the Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines to deepen international cooperation and readiness. During the ceremony, Marcos reflected on the Navy's century‑long history of guarding Philippine waters and protecting its people. He described the contemporary security environment as increasingly competitive, with rising maritime disputes and potential threats.

He underscored the imperative of a credible and capable Philippine Navy for regional stability. The president ordered concrete steps for the Navy to enhance its operational readiness, including upgrades to technology, training, and joint exercises with international partners. He also tasked the DND‑AFP with expanding collaborations, exchanges, and interactions with friendly forces to ensure a comprehensive defense posture.

The remarks came amid the Philippines' broader strategy to assert its territorial claims and defend its maritime rights in the face of external pressures. By bolstering naval forces and fostering international alliances, the administration aims to deter aggression, protect fisheries, and preserve freedom of navigation in the contested waters of the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos concluded that the nation's commitment to an undisputed, sovereign presence at sea is integral to national security, economic prosperity, and the maintenance of peace throughout the Indo‑Pacific region





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