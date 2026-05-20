President Marcos to Begin Pumping Station for Flood Mitigation

President Marcos has announced that the construction of a pumping station for a flood mitigation project along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City may begin by the end of this year or early next year.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said construction of a pumping station for a flood mitigation project along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City may begin by the end of this year or early next year.

The project aims to address recurring flooding in the area. Marcos inspected the G. Araneta drainage improvement project along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, which involves the installation of two 1.5-meter-diameter high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes beneath the roadway. The project has been funded with nearly P500 million under the 2024 General Appropriations Act and is 96.75% complete as of May 18





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President Marcos Flood Mitigation G. Araneta Avenue Pumping Station High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Water Inlets Drainage Capacity San Juan River Highly Populated Area

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