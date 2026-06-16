President Marcos to Attend Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. travels to Kazan, Russia for the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit, marking the first in-person leaders' meeting since the pandemic and focusing on regional cooperation in climate, health, security, and tourism.

MANILA, Philippines - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to leave for Kazan, Russia today to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( Asean )- Russia Commemorative Summit, where he is expected to engage in high-level discussions on regional cooperation .

The President Marcos will be accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro and a small delegation from the Department of Trade and Industry. In a recorded statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other leaders from Southeast Asian nations are expected to discuss possible cooperation in climate change, health, counterterrorism and transnational crimes.

Castro said the President's participation in the summit is also important in further deepening the tourism ties between the Philippines and Russia. As this year's Asean chairman, Marcos will co-head the Asean-Russia summit, which will be held on June 17 and 18. The President's schedule in Kazan includes the Asean-Russia plenary session, a working lunch, a business forum, a bilateral meeting with Putin, a gala dinner for leaders, and a joint press conference.

The summit will also be the first in-person engagement between Asean and Russia at the leaders' level since a special virtual meeting during the Covid-19 pandemic. The summit is expected to adopt several key outcome documents, including the Kazan Declaration 2026, which will articulate the shared vision of Asean and Russia as they commemorate 35 years of partnership, as well as joint statements on energy and cultural cooperation.

Leaders are expected to adopt the Asean-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action 2026-2030, which will serve as the principal roadmap for advancing cooperation





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