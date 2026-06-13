President Marcos Leads Consecration to Our Lady of Guadalupe as Nationwide Pilgrimage Begins

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta‑Marcos led a solemn Mass at Manila Cathedral, consecrating a replica of Our Lady of Guadalupe and launching a six‑month pilgrimage that will visit over forty shrines across the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took part in a solemn religious ceremony on Saturday, joining the faithful in invoking the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe as the Philippines confronts a range of social and economic difficulties.

The event, held at the historic Manila Cathedral in the Intramuros district, marked the official start of the nation's involvement in a six‑month pilgrimage that will see a replica of the revered image travel to more than forty cathedrals and shrines across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta‑Marcos, led the Act of Consecration and Entrustment to Our Lady of Guadalupe while Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula presided over the opening Mass.

In his prayer, the President appealed directly to the Virgin, saying, "We have recourse to your protection, O Holy Mother of God, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Celestial Patroness of the Philippines.

" He went on to describe the Mother of God as an ever‑watchful figure who understands the nation's suffering and aspirations, urging her to hear the cries of a people caught between forces of good and evil, light and darkness. The replica of the image, modeled after the original housed in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico, arrived at Malacañan Palace on Thursday where it was received with ceremonial honors conducted by the President and the First Lady.

The symbolic transfer underscored the deep cultural and spiritual ties that the Philippines maintains with the broader Latin American devotion, reflecting a centuries‑old tradition of Marian veneration that has been woven into the country's colonial heritage. Following the palace ceremony, the image was placed in a specially prepared shrine within the cathedral, where it will be the focal point of prayers for peace, prosperity and moral renewal.

The pilgrimage, scheduled to last half a year, will move the statue on a schedule that includes visits to major dioceses, regional shrines, and local parishes, allowing millions of believers the opportunity to participate in the devotional journey. Organizers of the pilgrimage have emphasized that the mission of the tour extends beyond religious observance. They aim to foster a sense of national solidarity, encouraging communities to reflect on shared challenges such as natural disasters, economic insecurity and social division.

By invoking the protective mantle of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the campaign seeks to inspire collective resilience and moral courage. The government's visible participation, highlighted by the President's personal prayers and the First Lady's presence, signals an alignment of state leadership with popular faith traditions, suggesting that spiritual guidance is being positioned as a complementary force to political action in addressing the country's pressing needs.

As the image prepares to depart Manila for its first stop in the northern provinces, faithful across the archipelago are expected to turn out in large numbers, reaffirming the enduring influence of Marian devotion in shaping public sentiment and communal identity in the Philippines





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Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Our Lady Of Guadalupe Manila Cathedral Pilgrimage Philippine Religious Ceremony National Solidarity

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