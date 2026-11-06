President Marcos Jr. Swears in 10 Ad Interim Cabinet Secretaries

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administers oaths to 10 new ad interim cabinet members, including Secretary Ralph Recto and others, pledging accountability and results for Filipino families. This move establishes the core leadership team for the current administration's policy agenda.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presided over a significant swearing-in ceremony on Friday, formally installing 10 ad interim appointees into key government positions across the Philippine executive branch. The event at Malacañang Palace marked a definitive step in consolidating the current administration's leadership team, with the President explicitly affirming his trust in the capabilities and dedication of the newly appointed officials.

Core Leadership Team and Appointees

The roster of 10 newly sworn-in officials includes high-profile figures tasked with steering major national sectors. Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and Justice Secretary Frederick Vida lead the list, alongside Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino. Health Secretary Edwin Mercado and Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna were also sworn in to handle critical public health and ecological mandates.

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Additional appointees include Tourism Secretary Maria Bernardita Mathay, Transportation Secretary Vivencio Dizon, Budget Secretary Kim Robert De Leon, and Philippine Space Agency head Gay Jane Perez. These individuals now hold the highest administrative offices within their respective departments, ready to implement the President's agenda with immediate effect and full executive authority.

President Marcos Affirms Cabinet Strength

During the ceremony, President Marcos Jr. offered a high-praise assessment of the assembled team, characterizing it as the most robust group of leaders he has encountered during his presidency. He compared the current lineup favorably to the administration of his father, the late former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., stating that this represents the best team ever assembled since that era.

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This declaration serves as both a morale booster for the appointees and a signal to the public and private sectors that the administration is committed to high-level governance. By invoking the legacy of his predecessor, the President aims to anchor the new cabinet's credibility in a historical context of political continuity and established administrative frameworks.

Directives on Governance and Accountability

Malacañang Palace released statements outlining the strict expectations placed upon these department and agency leaders. The administration has mandated stronger accountability measures and cleaner governance practices as non-negotiable standards for all appointees. The goal is to ensure that every decision made by these secretaries translates into tangible results for the citizens they serve.

The directive emphasizes that public service must move beyond rhetoric to concrete actions. Officials are urged to address longstanding national challenges and build upon the existing gains made by previous government initiatives. The focus is squarely on the effective implementation of priority programs that impact the daily lives of ordinary Filipinos.

Impact on Filipino Families and Workers

The ultimate metric for success for this new cabinet is the tangible improvement in the welfare of Filipino families and workers. The Palace stressed that the protection of citizen needs and the resolution of urgent social issues are the primary objectives of these appointments. Each secretary is tasked with ensuring their department's policies deliver measurable benefits to the populace.

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As these 10 leaders assume their roles, the public can expect a heightened focus on execution and transparency. The administration has signaled that performance will be closely monitored, with an emphasis on delivering clean governance and direct improvements to public services across infrastructure, health, labor, and national security sectors.