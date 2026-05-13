President Marcos Jr. Signs Executive Order Streamlining Social Welfare and Development Agencies Accreditation

The President of the Philippines has signed an executive order amending an existing executive order to designate the Department of Social Welfare and Development as the sole accrediting body for social welfare and development agencies. This decision aims to simplify government procedures for organizations seeking donee-institution status and tax incentives, while also repealing the PCNC's previous role as the government's partner in accrediting donee institutions.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now designated as the sole accrediting body for social welfare and development agencies (SWDAs) in the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order No. 117.

This streamlining process for organizations seeking donee-institution status and tax incentives aims to simplify government procedures and improve service delivery. The order also repeals Executive Order No. 720 that previously designated the Philippine Council for NGO Certification (PCNC) as the government's partner in accrediting donee institutions





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Social Welfare And Development Agencies CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION Bureau Of Internal Revenue (BIR) Compliance Tax Deductions President Marcos Jr. DEXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 720 Bongbong Marcos Jr. Rea Estagio Efficiency

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