President Marcos Jr. Advises DepEd for School Year 2026-2027 Preparation

President Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for DepEd to improve facilities and ensure readiness for the opening of basic education classes on June 8, considering the start of the Habagat season. He also joined literacy activities, including a storytelling session with some Grade 1 learners of the Philippine fable, "Ang Matsing at ang Pagong" (The Money and the Turtle), written by national hero Jose Rizal.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. advised the Department of Education (DepEd) to prepare adequately for the opening of School Year 2026-2027 to ensure learning continuity and avoid unnecessary disruptions.

Marcos emphasized the need for DepEd to improve facilities and ensure readiness for the opening of basic education classes on June 8, considering the start of the Habagat season. He also joined literacy activities, including a storytelling session with some Grade 1 learners of the Philippine fable, "Ang Matsing at ang Pagong" (The Money and the Turtle), written by national hero Jose Rizal





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President Marcos Jr. Department Of Education (Deped) School Year 2026-2027 Learning Continuity Facilities Habagat Season Brigada Eskwela Literacy Activities Storytelling Session Grade 1 Learners Philippine Fable Jose Rizal

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