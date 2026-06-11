President Marcos Joins Marian Pilgrimage with Prayer for Unity and Justice

President Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos joined Catholics in welcoming the Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Malacañang as part of the launch of a nationwide Marian pilgrimage. The President prayed for the country to be spared from hatred, violence and conflicts, which divide and destroy our people. He also prayed for the nation to be spared from every kind of injustice in the life of society... The pilgrimage will run up to December 2026 and forms part of the worldwide preparation for the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego at Tepeyac in Mexico in 1531. Following the opening events, the Pilgrim Image will visit more than 40 cathedrals, shrines, and dioceses throughout the Philippines before its permanent installation at The Manila Cathedral.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday joined Catholics in welcoming the Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Malacañang as part of the launch of a nationwide Marian pilgrimage.

The President prayed for the country to be spared from hatred, violence and conflicts, which divide and destroy our people. He also prayed for the nation to be spared from every kind of injustice in the life of society... The pilgrimage will run up to December 2026 and forms part of the worldwide preparation for the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego at Tepeyac in Mexico in 1531.

Following the opening events, the Pilgrim Image will visit more than 40 cathedrals, shrines, and dioceses throughout the Philippines before its permanent installation at The Manila Cathedral





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Pilgrim Image Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Marian Pilgrimage President Marcos Jr. First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos Malacañang Tepeyac Mexico 500Th Anniversary Apparitions Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe St. Juan Diego Cathhedrals Shrines Dioceses The Manila Cathedral Unity Justice

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