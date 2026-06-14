President Marcos Inspects New School Buildings at San Francisco High School After Fire

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Education Secretary Sonny Angara inspected two new school buildings at San Francisco High School, marking the completion of rehabilitation efforts one year after a devastating fire. The new facilities, built by DPWH and SM Supermalls, ended the shifting schedule for students.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., accompanied by Education Secretary Sonny Angara, conducted an inspection on Wednesday of two newly constructed school buildings at San Francisco High School (SFHS).

The visit marked the culmination of rehabilitation efforts exactly one year after a catastrophic fire devastated the campus. The new facilities, one built by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the other funded by SM Supermalls, fulfill the President's promise to reconstruct the destroyed school building. Both structures were completed ahead of the June 8 opening of public school classes, allowing SFHS students to immediately benefit from modern, fully equipped classrooms as the academic year commenced.

The fire on June 15, 2025, destroyed the two-story Dao Building just a day before classes were set to open last year, forcing the school into a double-shift schedule from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the classroom shortage. The addition of the two new buildings has resolved this issue, enabling the school to operate a single shift from 7 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. daily.

Marcos expressed satisfaction, stating, When government money is used properly, this is what we can do. I am very happy to see that the students are already using it. The biggest thing here is that they are no longer working double shifts. The children are now going home at three or four o'clock.

Our teachers are the same. Angara highlighted the efficiency of public-private partnerships, noting that the early completion of the project demonstrates how decisive leadership can quickly address disruptions caused by disasters. Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon emphasized that the building was finished four months ahead of schedule, crediting the fast-tracked construction to the President's directive to speed up infrastructure projects.

He added, We are happy that students can enjoy a more comfortable learning environment, allowing them to focus better on their studies. The DPWH-built structure is a four-story, 36-classroom building erected on the site of the former Dao Building. It features nine classrooms per floor, three accessibility ramps, 16 comfort rooms, non-skid hallways and non-slip tiled floors, ceiling fans, and newly installed fire alarms and sprinklers. Construction began on September 3, 2025, and was completed on May 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Henry Sy Sr. Hall, funded by SM Supermalls, is a four-story, 2,700-square-meter building that replaces the dilapidated Narra Building, adding 24 classrooms. SM Supermalls President Steven Tan remarked that the hall symbolizes opportunity and hope, inspiring students to become future leaders. The transformation ensures that SFHS no longer faces the classroom shortage that necessitated shifting schedules. The new facilities provide a conducive learning environment, with adequate space for all students.

The project exemplifies the effectiveness of collaboration between government agencies and the private sector in addressing critical educational infrastructure needs. Marcos reiterated his commitment to ensuring that public funds are used efficiently, urging continued efforts to accelerate construction of school buildings nationwide. The inspection concluded with a tour of the classrooms, where the President interacted with students and teachers, reaffirming the administration's focus on improving education quality through better facilities





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